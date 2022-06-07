Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G was launched in India back in April at a starting price of Rs 62,999. It is currently available at a discount of Rs 10,000, making its price come down to Rs 52,999. The highlights of the smartphone include Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 4,600 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. Here’s all you need to know about the discount and the pricing of the smartphone. Also Read - Amidst strong scrutiny, Xiaomi India appoints Alvin Tse to replace Manu Jain

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G pricing, sale offers

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is launched in two RAM variants in India. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 62,999 and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 66,999. Also Read - Xiaomi ends support for Redmi Note 7, Redmi K20, and other popular phones

In terms of colours, the smartphone is launched in Couture Blue, Noir Black and Olive Mauve colour variants. Also Read - Top 5 best-selling smartwatch brands in the world

Buyers will get a Rs 6,000 discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and a Rs 4,000 worth coupon on the Amazon India website currently. After this, the effective starting price of the smartphone will come down to Rs 52,999.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G specifications, features

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5 features a 6.73-inch WQHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display. The LTPO2 panel allows adaptive refresh rate to as low as 1Hz. The phone also gets a 480Hz of touch sampling rate to provide a better gaming experience. The smartphone also comes with dual speakers by Harmon Kardon and supports Dolby Atmos. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It runs on Android 12-based MIUI.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 wide-angle primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with a 32-megapixel front facing camera.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro gets a 4,600 mAh battery that supports 120W HyperCharge technology. It supports 50W wireless fast charge as well. According to Xiaomi, the 12 Pro can be charged to 100 percent in 20 minutes under the Boost Mode. Under the standard mode, it will charge to 100 percent in 24 minutes. Xiaomi promises 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates.