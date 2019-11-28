comscore Xiaomi announces ‘Black Friday Sale’: Here are the top deals and offers
Xiaomi announces ‘Black Friday Sale’: Here are the top deals and offers

The Xiaomi ‘Black Friday Sale’ will start tomorrow on Friday, November 29 and will continue until Monday, December 2.

  Published: November 28, 2019 3:59 PM IST
Xiaomi has been teasing about the ‘Black Friday Sale’ from quite some time and today the company has officially revealed the dates and offers for it. The annual ‘Black Friday Sale‘ will commence across mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart, Amazon India and all other offline partner outlets. The sale event brings in a series of new, additional offers for its Mi Fans and customers across India, noted company in a press statement on Thursday.

The Xiaomi ‘Black Friday Sale’ will start tomorrow on Friday, November 29 and will continue until Monday, December 2. During the same time last year, Xiaomi sold over 600,000 units of Redmi Note 6 Pro in a single-day of Black Friday Sale.

Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8 new color variants first sale

The latest Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8 new color variants – Electric Blue and Cosmic Purple respectively – will go on sale for the first time via mi.com, Amazon and Mi Home at 12:00PM (12 noon) on November 29.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition first sale

The new Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition will be available for Rs 34,999 starting December 2. The sale will take place on mi.com, Amazon and Mi Home at 2:00PM, noted company in a press statement. The new Xiaomi smart TV will run on Android TV platform (Android 9 Pie) with PatchWall UI on top.

Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 2020 India launch

As the name suggests the TV comes with a 55-inch 4K display. With Vivid Picture Engine for punchy colors, the smart TV also supports HDR 10. The new Mi TV 4X comes with 20W speakers along with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD.

Poco F1

The company’s flagship smartphone, the Poco F1 will also available at an interesting price point. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant can be bought for Rs 14,999. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will cost Rs 15,999. Lastly, the top variant with 8GB RAM with 256GB storage model will be available for Rs 18,999 during Black Friday Sale.

Xiaomi Poco F1 Flipkart Qualcomm Snapdragon Days

This Xiaomi Black Friday Sale will also witness Mi A3 on discount. Some of the other offers include incredible discounts on the popular Redmi Note 7 Pro which will be available for Rs 11,999 for 6GB+64GB at the price of the 4GB+64GB price; and Rs 12,999 for 6GB+128GB variants respectively.

Conusmers will be able to avail 10 percent instant discount on all HDFC debit and credit cards across e-commerce portals Flipkart and Amazon India as well as on mi.com. The HDFC cashback is maximum capped at Rs 1,500, which is also available in offline partner stores.

  Published Date: November 28, 2019 3:59 PM IST

