Xiaomi Black Friday sale live: Best deals you can get on smartphones, earbuds, smart TVs and more

Xiaomi has kicked off its Black Friday sale in India. During the sale, the company is offering discounts on a number of its products. Apart from the usual discounts, the company is offering customers additional offers too including exchange deals, no EMI offers and more. The sale is currently live and will go on till November 30. Here we will be taking a look at the best deals you can get during the ongoing sale. Also Read - Redmi may launch new smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 7000 chipset

RedmiBook 15 e-Learning Edition

RedmiBook 15 e-Learning Edition powered by the 11th Gen Core i3 currently starts at Rs 37,999. Apart from the discounted price, ICICI Bank credit cardholders will get an additional discount of Rs 2,500. Also Read - MediaTek chip flaw that could led to eavesdropping Android users fixed

RedmiBook 15 Pro

RedmiBook 15 Pro is currently available at Rs 47,999 and coupled with the ICICI Bank credit card offer of Rs 3,500 additional discount, customers can get it for Rs 44,499. Also Read - Redmi K40S is expected to launch in India with these features: Check details

Mi TV 4A 43 Horizon Edition

Mi TV 4A 43 Horizon Edition is currently available at Rs 26,999. ICICI Bank credit cardholders get an additional Rs 1,500 off, bringing down the effective price to Rs 25,499.

Xiaomi Mi 11 series

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE is currently available at Rs 21,499, Mi 11X is currently available at Rs 22,499. and Mi 11X Pro is available at Rs 31,499.

Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop cleaner

Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop cleaner is currently available at Rs 21,999 and ICICI Bank credit card customers are eligible for an additional Rs 2,000 discount.

Apart from these, the company has discounts on various other products including Redmi Smart TV X Series, MI LED TV 4C 43, Mi Super Bass wireless headphones, Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker, Redmi Earbuds 2C, Mi Earphones Basic, Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Smart Band 6, Mi Router 4C, Mi Power Bank 3i, Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro and more.