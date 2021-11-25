comscore Xiaomi Black Friday sale live: Best deals you can get on smartphones, earbuds, smart TVs and more
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Xiaomi Black Friday sale live: Best deals you can get on smartphones, earbuds, smart TVs and more
News

Xiaomi Black Friday sale live: Best deals you can get on smartphones, earbuds, smart TVs and more

Deals

Xiaomi Black Friday sale is currently live and will go on till November 30. Here's a list of the best deals that you can get on smartphones, smart TVs and more.

Mi Black Friday sale

Xiaomi has kicked off its Black Friday sale in India. During the sale, the company is offering discounts on a number of its products. Apart from the usual discounts, the company is offering customers additional offers too including exchange deals, no EMI offers and more. The sale is currently live and will go on till November 30. Here we will be taking a look at the best deals you can get during the ongoing sale. Also Read - Redmi may launch new smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 7000 chipset

RedmiBook 15 e-Learning Edition

RedmiBook 15 e-Learning Edition powered by the 11th Gen Core i3 currently starts at Rs 37,999. Apart from the discounted price, ICICI Bank credit cardholders will get an additional discount of Rs 2,500. Also Read - MediaTek chip flaw that could led to eavesdropping Android users fixed

RedmiBook 15 Pro

RedmiBook 15 Pro is currently available at Rs 47,999 and coupled with the ICICI Bank credit card offer of Rs 3,500 additional discount, customers can get it for Rs 44,499. Also Read - Redmi K40S is expected to launch in India with these features: Check details

Mi TV 4A 43 Horizon Edition

Mi TV 4A 43 Horizon Edition is currently available at Rs 26,999. ICICI Bank credit cardholders get an additional Rs 1,500 off, bringing down the effective price to Rs 25,499.

Xiaomi Mi 11 series

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE is currently available at Rs 21,499, Mi 11X is currently available at Rs 22,499. and Mi 11X Pro is available at Rs 31,499.

Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop cleaner

Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop cleaner is currently available at Rs 21,999 and ICICI Bank credit card customers are eligible for an additional Rs 2,000 discount.

Apart from these, the company has discounts on various other products including Redmi Smart TV X Series, MI LED TV 4C 43, Mi Super Bass wireless headphones, Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker, Redmi Earbuds 2C, Mi Earphones Basic, Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Smart Band 6, Mi Router 4C, Mi Power Bank 3i, Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro and more.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 25, 2021 10:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple starts sending alerts to users impacted by Pegasus
News
Apple starts sending alerts to users impacted by Pegasus
Xiaomi Black Friday sale live: Best deals you can get on smartphones, earbuds, smart TVs and more

Deals

Xiaomi Black Friday sale live: Best deals you can get on smartphones, earbuds, smart TVs and more

Redmi may launch new smartphone with Dimensity 7000 chipset

News

Redmi may launch new smartphone with Dimensity 7000 chipset

Top 5 WhatsApp features expected to roll out soon

Photo Gallery

Top 5 WhatsApp features expected to roll out soon

Top 5 WhatsApp features expected to roll out soon

Photo Gallery

Top 5 WhatsApp features expected to roll out soon

Mozilla Firefox to pull the plug on its Lockwise app

News

Mozilla Firefox to pull the plug on its Lockwise app

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple starts sending alerts to users impacted by Pegasus

Xiaomi Black Friday sale live: Best deals you can get on smartphones, earbuds, smart TVs and more

Redmi may launch new smartphone with Dimensity 7000 chipset

Mozilla Firefox to pull the plug on its Lockwise app

Indian mobile gaming market to shoot up to at least $5 billion by 2025: Report

Can cheaper air purifiers handle Delhi s severe" air pollution level?

Understanding Indian Govt's latest cryptocurrency ban bill announcement

Why it makes no sense to buy a Rs 15,000 phone in India right now

Top 5 55inch Smart TVS under 50,000

How to invest in EV charging stations for some passive income

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Black Friday sale live: Best deals you can get on smartphones, earbuds, smart TVs and more

Deals

Xiaomi Black Friday sale live: Best deals you can get on smartphones, earbuds, smart TVs and more
Redmi may launch new smartphone with Dimensity 7000 chipset

News

Redmi may launch new smartphone with Dimensity 7000 chipset
Epic Games Black Friday sale: Up to 75 percent discount on Hitman 3, Cyberpunk 2077

Gaming

Epic Games Black Friday sale: Up to 75 percent discount on Hitman 3, Cyberpunk 2077
MediaTek chip flaw that could led to eavesdropping Android users fixed

News

MediaTek chip flaw that could led to eavesdropping Android users fixed
Redmi K40S might debut in India with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC

Mobiles

Redmi K40S might debut in India with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC

हिंदी समाचार

ग्लोबल स्मार्टवॉच मार्केट में भारतीय ब्रांड्स ने कमाया नाम, Q3 2021 में मिली दोगुनी बढ़त

Free Fire में आएगा Money Heist का ट्विस्ट, OB31 का इंडियन सर्वर कैलेंडर हुआ लीक

नोकिया के 4 नए फोन जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, रेंडर्स और डिजाइन का चला पता

WhatsApp Tricks: अगर आप किसी खास कॉन्टैक्ट से छिपाना चाहते हैं अपना WhatsApp Status तो जानें तरीका

फ्री फायर में आएगा एक नया मैप, पिक्चर्स, लोकेशन्स समेत कुछ डिटेल्स हुए लीक

Latest Videos

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro Earphones to be Launched in India | BGR India

News

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro Earphones to be Launched in India | BGR India
moto g31 Launching soon India | Price and Features Revealed

News

moto g31 Launching soon India | Price and Features Revealed
JioPhone Next smartphone available for purchase in India at Rs 6,499 | Know all specs and features

News

JioPhone Next smartphone available for purchase in India at Rs 6,499 | Know all specs and features
Redmi Note 11T 5G phone to feature 33W pro fast charging system: Other confirmed specs and features

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G phone to feature 33W pro fast charging system: Other confirmed specs and features

News

Apple starts sending alerts to users impacted by Pegasus
News
Apple starts sending alerts to users impacted by Pegasus
Xiaomi Black Friday sale live: Best deals you can get on smartphones, earbuds, smart TVs and more

Deals

Xiaomi Black Friday sale live: Best deals you can get on smartphones, earbuds, smart TVs and more
Redmi may launch new smartphone with Dimensity 7000 chipset

News

Redmi may launch new smartphone with Dimensity 7000 chipset
Mozilla Firefox to pull the plug on its Lockwise app

News

Mozilla Firefox to pull the plug on its Lockwise app
Indian mobile gaming market to shoot up to at least $5 billion by 2025: Report

Gaming

Indian mobile gaming market to shoot up to at least $5 billion by 2025: Report

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers