Xiaomi Black Friday Sale announced in India

The Black Friday sale sees crazy deals and discounts on a range of products. While it is prominent in the US, Xiaomi has announced that it will be conducting the Black Friday Sale in India to. The Xiaomi Black Friday Sale will take place between November 29 and December 2. Here is all you need to know.

Xiaomi Black Friday Sale detailed

During the sale period, you will be able to buy Xiaomi products from Mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon India. Though, the company hasn’t revealed any deals yet. In the teaser video, the Chinese smartphone maker did hint “As big as it can get!” One assumption could be the 108-megapixel camera smartphone or the Redmi TV with 75-inch screen. But considering these are important products, they deserve big launch event, and not just a sale. It could probably be big discounts on the Redmi K20-series and other smartphones.

Xiaomi smartphone with the 108-megapixel camera to launch soon

Xiaomi first launched this device in China as the Mi CC9 Pro. Now, the company is soon expected to launch a phone in India that will feature a 108-megapixel camera. Xiaomi is likely to launch the Mi Note 10 smartphone in India, as per 91Mobiles. Also, if Xiaomi launches this phone in India, then this will be the first non-Android One Mi series smartphone since 2017 in the country.

The Mi Note 10’s big-ticket feature is the penta rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel main camera. The 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor has an 8P lens on Pro variant and 7P lens on the non-Pro model. It is paired with a 5-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, around a 12-megapixel camera with 2x zoom for portraits. We expect Xiaomi to drop more hints as the sale draws closer.