comscore Xiaomi Black Friday Sale announced in India | BGR India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Xiaomi Black Friday Sale to take place between November 29 and December 2
News

Xiaomi Black Friday Sale to take place between November 29 and December 2

Deals

The Xiaomi Black Friday Sale will see limited period price drops on smartphones and other products.

  • Published: November 25, 2019 12:08 PM IST
xiaomi black friday sale

The Black Friday sale sees crazy deals and discounts on a range of products. While it is prominent in the US, Xiaomi has announced that it will be conducting the Black Friday Sale in India to. The Xiaomi Black Friday Sale will take place between November 29 and December 2. Here is all you need to know.

Xiaomi Black Friday Sale detailed

During the sale period, you will be able to buy Xiaomi products from Mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon India. Though, the company hasn’t revealed any deals yet. In the teaser video, the Chinese smartphone maker did hint “As big as it can get!” One assumption could be the 108-megapixel camera smartphone or the Redmi TV with 75-inch screen. But considering these are important products, they deserve big launch event, and not just a sale. It could probably be big discounts on the Redmi K20-series and other smartphones. 

Xiaomi smartphone with the 108-megapixel camera to launch soon

Xiaomi first launched this device in China as the Mi CC9 Pro. Now, the company is soon expected to launch a phone in India that will feature a 108-megapixel camera. Xiaomi is likely to launch the Mi Note 10 smartphone in India, as per 91Mobiles. Also, if Xiaomi launches this phone in India, then this will be the first non-Android One Mi series smartphone since 2017 in the country. 

The Mi Note 10’s big-ticket feature is the penta rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel main camera. The 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor has an 8P lens on Pro variant and 7P lens on the non-Pro model. It is paired with a 5-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, around a 12-megapixel camera with 2x zoom for portraits. We expect Xiaomi to drop more hints as the sale draws closer.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 25, 2019 12:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Oppo Days on Flipkart: Check out these deals on Oppo F11 Pro and more
Deals
Oppo Days on Flipkart: Check out these deals on Oppo F11 Pro and more
OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T get up to Rs 10,000

Deals

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T get up to Rs 10,000

How 5G will change lives

Features

How 5G will change lives

Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max to come with 6GB RAM: Report

News

Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max to come with 6GB RAM: Report

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', reveals Elon Musk

News

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', reveals Elon Musk

Most Popular

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE Review

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Vivo U20 Review

Realme 5s first impressions

Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max to come with 6GB RAM: Report

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', reveals Elon Musk

Google Nest Mini smart speaker launched in India, competes with Amazon Echo Dot

Oppo 10,000mAh power bank launched in India for Rs 1,499

Nokia 2.3 spotted online with 32GB storage, might launch on December 5

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

How Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is made in India

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Black Friday Sale announced in India

Deals

Xiaomi Black Friday Sale announced in India
How Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is made in India

Features

How Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is made in India
Xiaomi smartphone with 108MP camera could soon launch in India: Report

News

Xiaomi smartphone with 108MP camera could soon launch in India: Report
Redmi K30 5G clears 3C certification

News

Redmi K30 5G clears 3C certification
Xiaomi patent hints at a smartphone with square-shaped secondary rear display, quad cameras

News

Xiaomi patent hints at a smartphone with square-shaped secondary rear display, quad cameras

हिंदी समाचार

Google Nest Mini भारत में 4,499 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Flipkart Oppo Days Sale: 13 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते मिल रहे हैं ओप्पो स्मार्टफोन

Vivo U20 स्मार्टफोन की 28 नवंबर को पहली बार सेल पर आएगा, यूं मिलेगा 1 हजार रुपये का डिस्काउंट

Realme X2 Pro स्मार्टफोन की कल होगी पहली फ्लैश सेल

Mi Super Sale : आखिरी दिन आज, Xiaomi के इन फोन्स पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

News

Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max to come with 6GB RAM: Report
News
Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max to come with 6GB RAM: Report
Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', reveals Elon Musk

News

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', reveals Elon Musk
Google Nest Mini smart speaker launched in India, competes with Amazon Echo Dot

News

Google Nest Mini smart speaker launched in India, competes with Amazon Echo Dot
Oppo 10,000mAh power bank launched in India for Rs 1,499

News

Oppo 10,000mAh power bank launched in India for Rs 1,499
Nokia 2.3 spotted online with 32GB storage, might launch on December 5

News

Nokia 2.3 spotted online with 32GB storage, might launch on December 5