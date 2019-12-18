comscore Xiaomi Christmas sale announced: Offers on Redmi phones, Mi TVs
Xiaomi Christmas sale announced: Check deals on Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1, Mi TVs

Check out top deals on Redmi phones, Mi TVs and other Xiaomi products. The devices will be available for purchase via Mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon India and Mi Home stores.

  • Updated: December 18, 2019 4:41 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (4)

As Christmas is just around the corner, Xiaomi has announced “No. 1 Mi Fan Sale” in India. The seven-day sale will kick-off on December 19 and last until December 25. The devices will be available for purchase via Mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon India, Mi Home stores and all the other offline stores. Xiaomi’s No. 1 Mi Fan Sale will see discounts and flash sales across different product categories. Check out top deals on Redmi phones, Mi TVs and other Xiaomi products.

Xiaomi Christmas sale deals and offers

Xiaomi smartphone deals

As per Xiaomi, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will cost you Rs 9,999, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The  6GB RAM + 64GB storage model will be available for Rs 12,999, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant will cost Rs 14,999. The company is also offering an additional Rs 1,000 “Bumped Up Exchange” offer on Flipkart.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Talking about the Redmi K20 series, you can get the Pro version of this phone for Rs 24,999, which is the price for the 6GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 256GB variant will be priced at Rs 27,999. The standard version of the Redmi K20 (6GB+64GB) will be available for Rs 19,999, after a discount of Rs 2,000. Its 128GB variant will be listed with a price label of Rs 22,999. Similar to the Note 7 Pro, here too you can get an additional Rs 2,000 “Bumped Up Exchange” (BUP) offer across Flipkart and Amazon.

Other Xiaomi phones, including the Redmi 7A (2GB + 16GB) will get a discount of Rs 1,000, bringing the effective price down to Rs 4,999. The 2GB + 32GB configuration will be available for Rs 4,499, after a discount of Rs 700. The Poco F1 will be listed with a price tag of Rs 14,999, and Mi A3 with Rs 12,499 price label. The BUP exchange offer is also valid on the Mi A3 phone.

Xiaomi flash sale details

The Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available on a special open sale every day at 12:00PM between December 19 and December 25 on Mi.com and Amazon.in. The same is also the case with the Redmi Note 8. It will also go on a special flash sale next week. Xiaomi’s entry-level Redmi 8 phone will be available on a special open sale on Mi.com and Flipkart. Customers will be able to avail cashback and EMI offers on debit and credit cards on Mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon.

Xiaomi’s ecosystem products

Xiaomi will also be offering Rs 500 discount on the Mi TV 4A Pro (32) and Mi TV 4C Pro (32), bringing the effective price to Rs 11,999. Some of the brand’s ecosystem products and accessories will be available via special flash sales on popular demand at 10:00AM, 4:00PM and 6:00PM. On December 19, three Xiaomi products will go on a special flash sale. These include Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic, Mi Truck Builder, Mi LED Smart Bulb.

On December 20, Mi Focus Cube, Mi AirPOP PM2.5 Anti-Pollution Mask and Mi In-Ear Headphones Basic will be on sale. You will also find Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080P, Mi USB Cable 80cm and Mi Air Purifier 2 on sale the next day. On December 22, Mi Rollerball Pen, Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 and Mi Router 3C will be available for purchase. Lastly, Mi Dune Buggy Builder, Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 and Mi Car Charger (3.6A Fast Charging) will go on sale on December 23, 2019.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Xiaomi Poco F1 Redmi K20
Price 13999 17999 21999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 8.1 Oreo 9.0 Pie
Display 6.3-inch FHD+ 6.18-inch Full HD+-2160 x 1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP+5MP 12MP + 5MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
Front Camera 13MP 20MP 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh 4000mAh

  • Published Date: December 18, 2019 4:40 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 18, 2019 4:41 PM IST

