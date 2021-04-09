Xiaomi deals under Rs 3,000: Top smart gadgets in Mi Fan Festival sale

Xiaomi has begun its Mi Fan Festival 2021 sale on its website and there are some great offers on their products to consider. We complied a list of all the deals you can secure on some of Xiaomi’s popular products across various categories. However, if you have a limited budget and are willing to look for something nifty, we have prepared a list of a few Xiaomi gadgets you can get for less than Rs 3,000 during the sale. Also Read - Mi Fan Festival 2021: Top 5 deals on Redmi Note 9, Mi Smart Band 4, Mi LED TV 4A Pro, and more

The list includes a couple of fitness trackers, smart bulbs and a few audio products. Throughout the sale period, you will be able to buy these by paying less than Rs 3,000. Do note that the sale ends on April 13, 2021. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite expected to launch in India soon, IMEI number gets certified

Top Xiaomi deals under Rs 3,000

Redmi Smart Band at Rs 1,199

The Redmi Smart Band is available under the Crazy Deals offer at a price of Rs 1,199. Those looking to try out a fitness tracker for the first time could try out the Redmi Smart Band.

Mi Smart Band 4 at Rs 1,999

The Mi Smart Band 4 at Rs 1,999 is an incredible deal for those who are serious about fitness and seek a smartwatch-esque experience. You can choose from a countless number of watch faces on this one.

Mi Smart LED Bulb at Rs 500

The Mi Smart LED Bulb is an interesting addition to your home’s ecosystem. With a voice assistant and a Wi-Fi connection, you can literally command your lights. You can even adjust brightness levels.

Mi Smart Speaker and LED bulb combo at Rs 2,999

What’s better than a smart bulb? A smart speaker and a smart bulb! This combo of the Mi Smart Speaker and LED bulb at Rs 2,999 is a great deal for a smart home starter kit. The Mi Smart Speaker itself is a great quality speaker that relies on Google Assistant.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C at Rs 2,299

At Rs 2,299, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C is a great entry into the wireless earphone category. It has 5 hours of stamina on a single charge and with the case, you can go up to 20 hours. It also supports in-ear detection and offers voice assistant.