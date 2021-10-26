comscore Xiaomi 'Diwali with Mi' sale Offers Massive Discounts on Mi 11X, Redmi Note 10S, and More
  Xiaomi brings 'Diwali with Mi' sale with massive discounts on Redmi Note 10 Lite, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, and more
News

Xiaomi brings 'Diwali with Mi' sale with massive discounts on Redmi Note 10 Lite, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, and more

Deals

The Diwali With Mi sale will start from October 3 until November 6 across all retail stores in India. Additionally, the company is giving exciting offers and discounts across several categories. The deals and offers include discounts on Redmi and Mi smartphones.

Xiaomi diwali sale

Given the festive season, various companies offer special sales and discounts on their products to provide maximum benefit. Meanwhile, smartphone maker Xiaomi has announced its ‘Diwali with Mi’ offline deals and offers, including discounts on Redmi and Mi smartphones. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale begins today: Best deals on smartphones, smart TVs, home appliances

Additionally, the company is giving exciting offers and discounts across several categories. The Diwali With Mi sale will start from October 3 until November 6 across all retail stores in India. Also Read - Smartphone and Smart TV makers break records during Diwali sale: Report

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will go on sale with a special Diwali offer. The smartphone will be available with a cashback of Rs 2000. To recall, the 6GB + 128GB RAM variant of the smartphone was launched at Rs 26,999. Also Read - Xiaomi sold over 5 lakh Mi TV units during Diwali festival sale

Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro

Launched at Rs 29,999 and Rs 31,999 for 6GB+128 GB and 8GB+128GB variants, Mi 11X will be available at a discounted price of Rs 27999 and Rs 28999, respectively. In contrast, Mi 11X Pro will be available at a discount price of Rs 36999 for the 8GB+128GB variant.

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10S 6GB + 64GB variant will be available at Rs 13999, while the 128GB storage option will go for Rs 15999. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be available at Rs 18400 for 6BG + 128 GB option. Additionally, you will also get Redmi Sonic Bass Wireless Earphones worth Rs 1599.

Redmi 10 Prime

There is also an exclusive offer on the newly launched Redmi 10 Prime 4GB+64GB variant, available at Rs 11999. You will get Rs 500 discount on the smartphone.

Redmi Note 10 Lite

As a part of the Diwali with Mi sale, Redmi Note 10 Lite will witness a Rs 1000 discount and be made available at Rs 15999 for 6GB+128GB. However, the 4GB+128GB variant will be available at Rs 12999, down from Rs 13999.

Redmi 9 Power

One of the most affordable smartphones from Xiaomi, Redmi 9 Prime, is available at a discounted price of Rs 10999 for 4GB+64GB. To recall, it was launched at Rs 11499. You will get a discount of Rs 500.

Redmi 9

You will be able to get Redmi 9 at Rs 8499 for 4GB+64GB.

Redmi 9 Active

During the Mi Diwali sale, a discount of Rs 1000 is being given on the Redmi 9 Active. This smartphone can be purchased for just Rs 8499 for 4GB+64GB, down from Rs 9499.

Redmi 9i Sport, Redmi 9A

Redmi 9i Sport and Redmi 9A are available at Rs 8499 and Rs 6799, respectively.

Published Date: October 26, 2021 5:02 PM IST
  • Published Date: October 26, 2021 5:02 PM IST

