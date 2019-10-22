comscore Xiaomi Diwali with Mi sale is back; details, offers and deals
  Xiaomi Diwali with Mi sale is back: Top 5 deals on smartphones, Mi TVs and more
Xiaomi Diwali with Mi sale is back: Top 5 deals on smartphones, Mi TVs and more

Xiaomi has shared information about the discounts, along with EMI options, and additional telecom discounts. The company also outlined time-limited offers during the sale event.

  Published: October 22, 2019 4:50 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Xiaomi is back with another sale event. This sale event, “Diwali with Mi” is set to offer attractive discounts to potential buyers on the occasion of Diwali. The company shared details about the sale event on a dedicated landing page on the Xiaomi India website. The company has shared information about the discounts, along with EMI options, and additional telecom discounts. The company also outlined time-limited offers during the sale event. The sale is currently underway and interested buyers have until October 25th to take the benefit of the offers.

Xiaomi Diwali with Mi details:

In addition to smartphones and smart TVs, the company is also offering its ecosystem products in the market. This also includes smartphone accessories including chargers and cables. Talking about the additional offers, Xiaomi has teamed up with Bajaj Finserv to offer no-cost EMI options on select products. However, this is only applicable if the buyer uses their EMI Network card. the second tie-up and benefit include Airtel 4G. As per the information on the macro website, existing Airtel customers will get Rs 2,000 as cashback on their new Xiaomi device. Now, let’s take about the top 5 offers available as part of the sale.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

The first detail available is the Redmi Note 7 Pro. As part of the sale, Xiaomi is selling the base variant of the device for just Rs 11,999 instead of Rs 15,999. this means a flat discount of Rs 4,000. This is an ideal purchase for people who can’t spare Rs 14,999 for the latest Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi 8

The second interesting deal available as part of Xiaomi Diwali with Mi sale is for Redmi 8. As part of the sale, the device will be available for just Rs 7,999 instead of Rs 10,999. This device is part of a time-limited offer and will be available on October 23, 2019, at 12 noon. The company launched this device just weeks back in the Indian market.

Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43-inch

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro smart TV with a 43-inch panel is the third interesting deal that we found during the sale. The company is selling this Smart TV for just Rs 20,999 instead of the Rs 25,999 launch price. The company is also offering its smaller variant with the 32-inch panel during the sale. In fact, this is not the only smart TV on sale. Interested buyers can head to the dedicate website to check other models on sale.

Xiaomi Mi A3

Moving back to smartphones, Xiaomi is currently offering its Mi A3 for Rs 12,999 instead of Rs 14,999. The device launched in the Indian market a few months back. The highlight of the smartphone is the stock Android experience as part of the Android One program.

Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2i

The fifth interesting product that we spotted as part of the sale is the Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2i. This power bank is priced at just Rs 799 instead of the regular Rs 1,199. Another thing to note here is that it will come with 10,000mAh capacity allowing users to charge multiple devices, multiple times.

Other offers

In addition to all these offers, we also found some more interesting offers. It is worth noting that it is likely that you have seen these offers in previous sale events. These deals include flat discounts on the Poco F1 and the Redmi K20. The base model of the Poco F1 is available for just Rs 15,999 instead of the launch price of Rs 24,999. Beyond this, the Redmi K20 is priced at Rs 19,999 instead of Rs 22,999.

