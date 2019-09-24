Redmi K20 discount: Xiaomi Diwali with Mi sale to offer the device for Rs 1

Xiaomi has just shared details about its upcoming “Celebrate Diwali with Mi” sale event. As part of the sale, the company is planning to offer a number of interesting offers, flash sales and more. According to past reports, the sale will kick off from September 28 and will go on till October 4. The company has also teamed up with a number of services providers and banks to offer new discounts. These include 10 percent instant discount on payments made with HDFC cards, EMI options, discounts on Paytm flights, and Zoomcar.

Redmi K20 discount details

In addition to the usual discounts, Xiaomi India will also introduce some interesting games as part of the sale event. The one game that Xiaomi shared details about is the Diwali Gold Rush. Interested buyers can take part in this “to win coupons worth Rs 2 crore.” It is worth noting that only Android users can take part in this game with the Mi Store app. It will also offer “Live updates” of deals and discounts available on the sale.

Similar to past sale events, the company will bring back Re 1 Flash Sale for Diwali 2019. As part of the sale, users have the change to get Xiaomi Redmi K20, Mi Band 4, and more for Re 1. This flash sale will be the largest Xiaomi Redmi K20 discount that most users have seen ever since the launch. It also shared some details about other deals teased on the landing page.

Inspecting the Xiaomi India landing page, users will get up to 80 percent off on select products during the sale. These discounts will be time-limited, only appearing at 10 am and 6 pm. The list of products includes Mi Pocket Speaker, Mi Travel Backpack, and more. Xiaomi will also hold “Daily Dhamaka” in its Mi TV Smart TV range, Mi TV 4A series, and Mi TV 4X series. The company will also offer Mi Exchange offer, Mi Protect, Mi Screen Protect, and Mi Extended Warranty. Interested users can head to the landing page to check more details.

