Xiaomi drops price of Redmi 6 lineup, offers temporary discounts of up to Rs 2,500

Xiaomi made the announcement on its official Twitter handle providing details about the price cut and availability.

  • Published: February 5, 2019 1:22 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 6 series sale

Image credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi has just announced that it will temporarily slash prices of its Redmi 6 lineup. As part of the price reduction, the company is offering discounts of up to Rs 2,500 offering prices at “prices like never before”. The price cut will be in effect from February 6 till February 8, 2019. As part of the price reduction, the company will sell its Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, and Redmi 6A at discounted prices. This price cut is likely to compete with the recently launched Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 devices from smartphone giant Samsung and attract potential buyers into buying the Redmi series.

The company made the announcement on its official Twitter handle providing details about the price cut and availability. Xiaomi has not really stated that this price cut is because of Samsung but the caption of the price cut announcement tweet did indicate that the company may be aiming at the Galaxy M series. The caption of the tweet reads, “Time for some Real deals! As a ‘M’illennial be smart and choose wisely!” It is also possible that the caption may be aiming at Realme in addition to Samsung but it is all speculation right now.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

According to the announcement Redmi 6A with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage will be available at Rs 6,499 instead of Rs 7,999 with a price cut of Rs 1,500. Redmi 6 with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage will be available at Rs 8,499 instead of Rs 10,499 with a price cut of Rs 2,000. Moving to the last device that will be part of the price cut, the company will sell the base variant of Redmi 6 Pro with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage at Rs 8,999 instead of Rs 11,499 with a price cut of Rs 1,500.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Go storage and color variants for India launch leaked

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Go storage and color variants for India launch leaked

The second variant of Redmi 6 Pro with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage will go on sale at Rs 10,499 instead of Rs 13,499 marking a price cut of Rs 2,500. The devices will be available for sale on mi.com, Amazon India and Flipkart. This sale comes weeks before the company is expected to launch its latest Redmi 7 series devices in the market including the Redmi Note 7.

