Xiaomi kicked off its 5th anniversary celebration in India. The Chinese company will be successfully completing 5 years in the Indian market on July 15. During this tenure, Xiaomi launched various smartphones, accessories and IoT products in the country, and has gained a lot of success. And as a part of Mi Turns 5 campaign, the company has announced a ‘Shop & Win’ offer for its fans/ consumers in India.

Essentially, the company will be offering free Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi 7 smartphones every week to luck customers on mi.com. Five lucky buyers making a minimum purchase of Rs 1,000 via mi.com on Fridays until July 19 will stand a chance to win one Redmi Note 7S, two Redmi Note 7, and two Redmi 7 smartphones.

The ‘Shop & Win’ contest will continue through June 28 to July 19. These five lucky winners will be selected through a draw every Friday. Consumers making a purchase of Rs 1,000 and above on mi.com website, Mi Store India Android & iOS app will be eligible for the luck draw.

Redmi Note 7-series: Price, specifications and features

Xiaomi launched three smartphones in the Redmi Note 7 series – the affordable Redmi Note 7 starting at Rs 9,999, the Redmi Note 7 Pro starting at Rs 13,999, and the recently launched Redmi Note 7s starting at Rs 10,999. The Redmi Note 7 units are no longer on sale, the company phased it out after the arrival of Redmi Note 7S.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Xiaomi Redmi 7 Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Price 9999 7999 10999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC Snapdragon 660 SoC OS Android Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display LCD-6.3-inch Full HD+ 6.26-inch display -720x1520pixels 6.3-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 2GB RAM + 32GB storage 3GB/4GB RAM + 32GB/64GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 2MP Dual – 12MP + 2MP Dual – 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 13MP 8MP 13MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh 4,000mAh