comscore Here's how you can win Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7s, Redmi 7
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Xiaomi giving away free Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7, Redmi 7: How to win it
News

Xiaomi giving away free Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7, Redmi 7: How to win it

Deals

As a part of Mi Turns 5 campaign, the company has announced a ‘Shop & Win’ offer for its fans/ consumers in India. The company will be offering free Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi 7 smartphones every week to luck customers on mi.com.

  • Published: June 28, 2019 10:11 AM IST
xiaomi-redmi-note-7-new

Xiaomi kicked off its 5th anniversary celebration in India. The Chinese company will be successfully completing 5 years in the Indian market on July 15. During this tenure, Xiaomi launched various smartphones, accessories and IoT products in the country, and has gained a lot of success. And as a part of Mi Turns 5 campaign, the company has announced a ‘Shop & Win’ offer for its fans/ consumers in India.

Essentially, the company will be offering free Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi 7 smartphones every week to luck customers on mi.com. Five lucky buyers making a minimum purchase of Rs 1,000 via mi.com on Fridays until July 19 will stand a chance to win one Redmi Note 7S, two Redmi Note 7, and two Redmi 7 smartphones.

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in June 2019; Galaxy M10, Realme 3, Redmi Note 7 and more

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in June 2019; Galaxy M10, Realme 3, Redmi Note 7 and more

The ‘Shop & Win’ contest will continue through June 28 to July 19. These five lucky winners will be selected through a draw every Friday. Consumers making a purchase of Rs 1,000 and above on mi.com website, Mi Store India Android & iOS app will be eligible for the luck draw.

Redmi Note 7-series: Price, specifications and features

Xiaomi launched three smartphones in the Redmi Note 7 series – the affordable Redmi Note 7 starting at Rs 9,999, the Redmi Note 7 Pro starting at Rs 13,999, and the recently launched Redmi Note 7s starting at Rs 10,999. The Redmi Note 7 units are no longer on sale, the company phased it out after the arrival of Redmi Note 7S.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Xiaomi Redmi 7 Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S
Price 9999 7999 10999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC Snapdragon 660 SoC
OS Android Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display LCD-6.3-inch Full HD+ 6.26-inch display -720x1520pixels 6.3-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 2GB RAM + 32GB storage 3GB/4GB RAM + 32GB/64GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 2MP Dual – 12MP + 2MP Dual – 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 13MP 8MP 13MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

4.2

9999

Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
Dual - 12MP + 2MP
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

5

13999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
48MP+5MP
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

10999

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 660 SoC
Dual - 48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: June 28, 2019 10:11 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Here's how you can win free Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi 7
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG universe to get a 'narrative experience', to be headed by 'Call of Duty' developer
thumb-img
News
Huawei Android Q update: more phones added the eligibility list
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Blue color variant teased

Editor's Pick

Realme looking to expand its offline retail chains network
News
Realme looking to expand its offline retail chains network
Here's how you can win free Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi 7

Deals

Here's how you can win free Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi 7

Google Pixel 3, 3XL get up to Rs 28,000 discount: Check price

Deals

Google Pixel 3, 3XL get up to Rs 28,000 discount: Check price

PUBG universe to get a 'narrative experience', to be headed by 'Call of Duty' developer

Gaming

PUBG universe to get a 'narrative experience', to be headed by 'Call of Duty' developer

Huawei Android Q update: more phones added the eligibility list

News

Huawei Android Q update: more phones added the eligibility list

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

LG W10 and LG W30 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e First Impression

Motorola One Vision Review

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Realme looking to expand its offline retail chains network

Huawei Android Q update: more phones added the eligibility list

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Blue color variant teased

Realme C2 sale today at 12PM on Flipkart, realme.com

Apple's design chief Jony Ive leaving to set up his own firm

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Here's how you can win free Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi 7

Deals

Here's how you can win free Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi 7
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Blue color variant teased

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Blue color variant teased
Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch expected in July

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch expected in July
Xiaomi Mi CC9e four variants, color options leaked

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9e four variants, color options leaked
Mi Days sale on Amazon begins: Check offers on Xiaomi phones

Deals

Mi Days sale on Amazon begins: Check offers on Xiaomi phones

हिंदी समाचार

Google Pixel 3, 3XL पर मिल रहा है 28 हजार रुपये का डिस्काउंट, Amazon और Flipkart पर इस कीमत में खरीदें

Xiaomi ने अपकमिंग Mi CC9 स्मार्टफोन के Blue Color वेरिएंट को किया टीज, दिखाई दिया ट्रिपल कैमरा डिजाइन

Portronics ने भारत में Truly Wireless Portable Speaker ‘PICO’ को लॉन्च किया

Honor View20 Deal: 14,500 रुपये के डिस्काउंट पर पंच-होल सेल्फी कैमरा स्मार्टफोन खरीदने का मौका, जानें पूरा ऑफर

Xiaomi Shop and Win : एक हजार रुपये की शॉपिंग पर जीतें Redmi Note 7s, Redmi Note 7 और Redmi 7 स्मार्टफोन

News

Realme looking to expand its offline retail chains network
News
Realme looking to expand its offline retail chains network
Huawei Android Q update: more phones added the eligibility list

News

Huawei Android Q update: more phones added the eligibility list
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Blue color variant teased

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Blue color variant teased
Realme C2 sale today at 12PM on Flipkart, realme.com

News

Realme C2 sale today at 12PM on Flipkart, realme.com
Apple's design chief Jony Ive leaving to set up his own firm

News

Apple's design chief Jony Ive leaving to set up his own firm