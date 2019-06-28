Xiaomi kicked off its 5th anniversary celebration in India. The Chinese company will be successfully completing 5 years in the Indian market on July 15. During this tenure, Xiaomi launched various smartphones, accessories and IoT products in the country, and has gained a lot of success. And as a part of Mi Turns 5 campaign, the company has announced a ‘Shop & Win’ offer for its fans/ consumers in India.
Essentially, the company will be offering free Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi 7 smartphones every week to luck customers on mi.com. Five lucky buyers making a minimum purchase of Rs 1,000 via mi.com on Fridays until July 19 will stand a chance to win one Redmi Note 7S, two Redmi Note 7, and two Redmi 7 smartphones.
The ‘Shop & Win’ contest will continue through June 28 to July 19. These five lucky winners will be selected through a draw every Friday. Consumers making a purchase of Rs 1,000 and above on mi.com website, Mi Store India Android & iOS app will be eligible for the luck draw.
Redmi Note 7-series: Price, specifications and features
Xiaomi launched three smartphones in the Redmi Note 7 series – the affordable Redmi Note 7 starting at Rs 9,999, the Redmi Note 7 Pro starting at Rs 13,999, and the recently launched Redmi Note 7s starting at Rs 10,999. The Redmi Note 7 units are no longer on sale, the company phased it out after the arrival of Redmi Note 7S.
|Features
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
|Xiaomi Redmi 7
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S
|Price
|9999
|7999
|10999
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC
|Snapdragon 660 SoC
|OS
|Android Pie
|Android 9 Pie
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|LCD-6.3-inch Full HD+
|6.26-inch display -720x1520pixels
|6.3-inch full HD+
|Internal Memory
|3GB RAM with 32GB storage
|2GB RAM + 32GB storage
|3GB/4GB RAM + 32GB/64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Dual – 12MP + 2MP
|Dual – 12MP + 2MP
|Dual – 48MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|13MP
|8MP
|13MP
|Battery
|4,000mAh
|4,000mAh
|4,000mAh
