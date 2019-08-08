comscore Xiaomi Independence Day sale kicks off on mi.com: Here are top deals
  Xiaomi Independence Day sale: Top deals on Redmi 7, Mi A2, Note 7S and more
Xiaomi Independence Day sale: Top deals on Redmi 7, Mi A2, Note 7S and more

The five-day Xiaomi Independence Day sale started on August 7, will continue until August 11. The company is also offering various deals and discount schemes on popular Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Y3, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi 7, Mi band 3 and more. Xiaomi has also listed Rs 1,000 Paytm UPI cashback offer on the website.

  Published: August 8, 2019 4:00 PM IST
Alongside offers on Flipkart and Amazon India, Xiaomi has kicked off its own Independence Day sale on mi.com. The five-day Xiaomi Independence Day sale started on August 7, will continue until August 11. The company is also offering various deals and discount schemes on popular Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Y3, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi 7, Mi band 3 and more. Xiaomi has also listed Rs 1,000 Paytm UPI cashback offer on the website. Here are some of the offers you can take a look at.

Xiaomi Redmi 7

The Redmi 7 has got a Rs 500 discount during the Xiaomi Independence Day sale. The Redmi 7 with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage is available at Rs 7,499 after the price drop. It features a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a dot notch and is powered by Snapdragon 632 SoC. There is dual 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It comes in two storage variants: 2GB + 32GB and 3GB + 32GB. The discount is applicable only on the 2GB RAM variant. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and runs MIUI 10.

Xiaomi Mi A2

The Independence Day sale has Mi A2 on offer for Rs 9,999. It is Xiaomi’s second smartphone with stock Android OS with Android One program. It comes with dual rear cameras, a 20-megapixel front camera, 3,010mAh battery and more. Offered in two variants, the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is available for Rs 9,999, whereas the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model is priced at 15,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Y3

The Redmi Note 7S and the Redmi Y3 have been discounted during the Independence Day sale until August 11. Xiaomi has reduced the price of the Redmi Note 7S by Rs 1,000 and it will be available for Rs 9,999. On the other hand, the Redmi Y3 will be made available for Rs 8,999.

Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi 7A Sale

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is already available via open sale on mi.com and Flipkart. On its website, Xiaomi has listed the at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM variant while the 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 14,999. Xiaomi also recently added a 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage for Rs 16,999. Consumers can avail Paytm UPI Rs 1,000 cashback offer on this device.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3

Xiaomi has discounted the Mi Band 3 by Rs 200 during the sale. The fitness band was launched in India at a price of Rs 1,999. Now, during the Independence Day sale, it is available for Rs 1,799 on mi.com. The discounted price is also same on the Amazon India and Flipkart for the respective Freedom Sale and National Shopping Days sale.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S
Price 9999 13999 10999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC Snapdragon 660 SoC
OS Android Oreo Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 5.99-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio-1440x720pixels 6.3-inch FHD+ 6.3-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 3GB/4GB RAM + 32GB/64GB storage
Rear Camera Dual Cameras – 12MP + 5MP 48MP+5MP Dual – 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP 13MP 13MP
Battery 3,080mAh 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

  Published Date: August 8, 2019 4:00 PM IST

