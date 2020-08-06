Xiaomi is hosting an Independence Day sale event on its platform, which will continue until August 11. During the sale, the Chinese company is offering decent deals on a few phones, wearables, laptops, Smart TVs, and other products. Xiaomi recently launched its first set of laptops in India and is now offering Rs 2,000 discount on one of them. The Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition laptop can be purchased with a price label of Rs 52,999. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer gets listed on Flipkart with price ahead of today's launch

Previously, the same laptop was available for Rs 54,999, which is for the Core i5 variant. Apart from this, Xiaomi is also offering the 32-inch Mi TV 4A Pro LED TV with a price label of Rs 11,999 in India for the Mi VIP Club members. Those who are interested in buying the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4A, can get it for Rs 2,099. The brand has slashed the price by Rs 200. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale on Amazon India and mi.com today at 2PM: Price, offers

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

During the Independence Day sale, the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is also available at a discounted price. The company is selling the Redmi K20 Pro with a price tag of Rs 22,999. For the same, you will be getting 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is priced at Rs 3,500, and the Redmi Earbuds S will cost you Rs 1,500. The 10,000mAh Redmi power bank from Xiaomi can be bought for Rs 699. Also Read - Poco M2 Pro to go on sale at 12PM on Flipkart: Price in India, offers, specifications, features

Upcoming Xiaomi Redmi phone flash sale details

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be on sale today and tomorrow at 4:00PN. The same device will also be up for grab on August 8 and August 9, but at 2:00PM. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale event will also take place on the same days, but at 2:00PM and 1200PM, respectively. Lastly, the Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available for purchase on August 7 at 12:00PM.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Price 26999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display AMOLED, Corning Gorilla Glass v5 Screen Protection-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels-6.39 inches (16.23 cm), 1080 x 2340 pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 4,000mAh