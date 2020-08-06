comscore Xiaomi Independence Day sale: Deals on Mi NoteBook, Mi Band and more
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Xiaomi Independence Day sale: Deals on Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon, Mi Band 4, Redmi K20 Pro and more
News

Xiaomi Independence Day sale: Deals on Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon, Mi Band 4, Redmi K20 Pro and more

Deals

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition laptop can be purchased with a price label of Rs 52,999.

  • Updated: August 6, 2020 1:29 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition

Xiaomi is hosting an Independence Day sale event on its platform, which will continue until August 11. During the sale, the Chinese company is offering decent deals on a few phones, wearables, laptops, Smart TVs, and other products. Xiaomi recently launched its first set of laptops in India and is now offering Rs 2,000 discount on one of them. The Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition laptop can be purchased with a price label of Rs 52,999. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer gets listed on Flipkart with price ahead of today's launch

Previously, the same laptop was available for Rs 54,999, which is for the Core i5 variant. Apart from this, Xiaomi is also offering the 32-inch Mi TV 4A Pro LED TV with a price label of Rs 11,999 in India for the Mi VIP Club members. Those who are interested in buying the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4A, can get it for Rs 2,099. The brand has slashed the price by Rs 200. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale on Amazon India and mi.com today at 2PM: Price, offers

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

During the Independence Day sale, the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is also available at a discounted price. The company is selling the Redmi K20 Pro with a price tag of Rs 22,999. For the same, you will be getting 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is priced at Rs 3,500, and the Redmi Earbuds S will cost you Rs 1,500. The 10,000mAh Redmi power bank from Xiaomi can be bought for Rs 699. Also Read - Poco M2 Pro to go on sale at 12PM on Flipkart: Price in India, offers, specifications, features

Upcoming Xiaomi Redmi phone flash sale details

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be on sale today and tomorrow at 4:00PN. The same device will also be up for grab on August 8 and August 9, but at 2:00PM. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale event will also take place on the same days, but at 2:00PM and 1200PM, respectively. Lastly, the Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available for purchase on August 7 at 12:00PM.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
Price 26999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display AMOLED, Corning Gorilla Glass v5 Screen Protection-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels-6.39 inches (16.23 cm), 1080 x 2340 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 6, 2020 1:28 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 6, 2020 1:29 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

4.67

26999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 13MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Independence Day sale begins: Check top deals
Deals
Xiaomi Independence Day sale begins: Check top deals
OnePlus phones now preloaded with Facebook bloat

News

OnePlus phones now preloaded with Facebook bloat

Samsung promises 3 Android upgrades for its Galaxy phones

News

Samsung promises 3 Android upgrades for its Galaxy phones

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer gets listed on Flipkart with price ahead of today's launch

News

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer gets listed on Flipkart with price ahead of today's launch

Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India: Check offers, price

News

Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India: Check offers, price

Most Popular

Realme 6i Review

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

OnePlus phones now preloaded with Facebook bloat

Samsung promises 3 Android upgrades for its Galaxy phones

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer gets listed on Flipkart with price ahead of today's launch

Realme 6i goes on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart and Realme.com

Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India: Check offers, price

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Independence Day sale begins: Check top deals

Deals

Xiaomi Independence Day sale begins: Check top deals
Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer gets listed on Flipkart with price ahead of today's launch

News

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer gets listed on Flipkart with price ahead of today's launch
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale today at 2PM: Price, offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale today at 2PM: Price, offers
Poco M2 Pro to go on sale at 12PM on Flipkart

News

Poco M2 Pro to go on sale at 12PM on Flipkart
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020; check out the best deals

Deals

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020; check out the best deals

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile गेम किया क्विट तो तीन दोस्तों ने एक साथ को उतारा मौत के घाट

Amazon Prime Day 2020 सेल में इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा डिस्काउंट, जानिए ऑफर्स

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Live: Apple, Xiaomi के फोन सस्ते में खरीदें, Citi, ICICI कार्ड पर 10% की छूट

Honor MagicBook 15 लैपटॉप की पहली सेल आज, ऐसे मिलेगा 4500 रुपये का डिस्काउंट, जानें ऑफर

Honor 9A की सेल आज 11 बजे Amazon पर, 4 कैमरा, 64GB स्टोरेज को इस कीमत में खरीदें

Latest Videos

How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?
Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

News

OnePlus phones now preloaded with Facebook bloat
News
OnePlus phones now preloaded with Facebook bloat
Samsung promises 3 Android upgrades for its Galaxy phones

News

Samsung promises 3 Android upgrades for its Galaxy phones
Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer gets listed on Flipkart with price ahead of today's launch

News

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer gets listed on Flipkart with price ahead of today's launch
Realme 6i goes on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart and Realme.com

News

Realme 6i goes on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart and Realme.com
Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India: Check offers, price

News

Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India: Check offers, price

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers