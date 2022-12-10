Redmi, iQOO, Realme phones at up to Rs 1,250 bank off in Amazon sale 2022

If you have been holding off buying a new smartphone for some time, Amazon is running some decent offers in its ongoing Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. Now live for all users, the Amazon sale will run till December 14, offering discounts up to Rs 1,250. There are offers on a range of smartphones from brands such as Xiaomi, iQOO, Realme, Oppo, Tecno, and Lava among others. And if you are looking for some top deals, you could buy a phone for as low as Rs 5,499. Also Read - iQOO Neo 7 SE launched with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC and 120W fast charging

Over the above the discounts Amazon is offering on several smartphones as a part of the sale, you get discounts on using bank cards. If you buy a phone using an HDFC Bank credit card through either an upfront or instalment option, you are eligible for a 10 percent discount up to Rs 1,000. But you can save more if you have a Federal Bank credit card as the maximum discount increases to Rs 1,250 (10 percent). Also Read - iQOO 11, iQOO 11 Pro with 144Hz display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 unveiled

Top smartphone deals in Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale

— Redmi A1 is available for as low as Rs 5,579 Also Read - Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

— iQOO Neo 6 price is selling at Rs 26,999 including no-cost EMI offers

— Realme Narzo 50A Prime price is down to Rs 8,999

— iQOO Z6 Pro is selling for as low as Rs 19,999

— Tecno Pop 6 Pro price is down to Rs 5,579

— Redmi 10A is down to Rs 7,469 in the sale

— Tecno Spark 9 is available for a low price of Rs 7,649

— Redmi 11 Prime 5G price has come down to Rs 11,999

— iQOO Z6 Lite is available for as low as Rs 12,499

— Oppo F21s Pro 5G price is down to Rs 24,499 with 6 months of no-cost EMI offer

— Tecno POVA 5G price is down to Rs 14,299

— Realme Narzo 50i is selling for a low price of Rs 5,499

— Lava Blaze NXT is available for Rs 8,369

— Oppo A76 price is down to Rs 15,490

— Tecno Camon 19 Mondrian is selling at a price of Rs 16,999

— Redmi Note 11 will sell for as low as Rs 10,999

— Oppo A77s price is Rs 16,999 in the sale