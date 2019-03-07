Xiaomi announces limited period discounts on Mi A2, Redmi Y2, Redmi Note 6 Pro and Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi has announced discounts on all its smartphones for a limited time period. The company is offering various deals across mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon India. The Redmi Note series has been the best seller in the country and Xiaomi keeps updating it with new ones.

The Chinese company expanded its Redmi Note series portfolio in India with the launch of the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro last week. The Redmi Note 6 Pro launched in India just few months back and now, the new smartphones are set to go on sale. The popularity is so high that the company is continuing to sell the older models at a discounted price along with the previous two generations. Here is a look at the discounted prices of Xiaomi smartphones.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Note 6 Pro now start at Rs 10,999

The Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 6 Pro have been discounted for a limited period of time. Both smartphones now start at Rs 10,999 in India. The Note 5 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs 12,999, while the Note 6 Pro was initially priced at Rs 13,999.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is equipped with a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 6.26-inch display with FHD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio with that notch. The device runs on a Snapdragon 636 SoC tagged along with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, while being backed by a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. Xiaomi has packed dual camera setup on the back and a dual camera setup on the front.

Xiaomi Mi A2 discounted price of Rs 11,999

Xiaomi’s Mi A2 is company’s second generation Android One smartphone delivering a smooth stock experience. The phone gets a good camera with Smart Lens, Super Pixels along with Auto HDR. You get USB Type C port for faster data transfers. Also, there is latest Android 9.0 Pie software from Google. As of now, the company is selling it for as low as Rs 11,999, which is Rs 5,000 discount from the original launch price of Rs 16,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 now starts at Rs 7,999

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Y2 as its second-generation selfie-centric smartphone last year. While the device was launched at a starting price of Rs 10,999, it got discounted by Rs 2,000 during the five year celebration. Now, the smartphone is on sale for limited period with another Rs 1,000 off. The Redmi Y2 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is now available for Rs 7,999, while the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 9,999.

The Redmi Y2 is a selfie-centric smartphone, and it features a 16-megapixel camera at the front. On the back, the smartphone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras. There is a 5.45-inch HD+ display, quad-core MediaTek CPU and it runs MIUI 9 based on Android Oreo. The Redmi Y2 is backed by a 3,080mAh battery and is available in grey, blue, gold and rose gold colors.