comscore
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Xiaomi announces limited period discounts on Mi A2, Redmi Y2, Redmi Note 6 Pro and Note 5 Pro
News

Xiaomi announces limited period discounts on Mi A2, Redmi Y2, Redmi Note 6 Pro and Note 5 Pro

Deals

Here is a look at the discounted prices of Xiaomi smartphones across mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon India.

  • Published: March 7, 2019 9:36 AM IST
xiaomi-redmi-note-6-pro-review-lead

Xiaomi has announced discounts on all its smartphones for a limited time period. The company is offering various deals across mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon India. The Redmi Note series has been the best seller in the country and Xiaomi keeps updating it with new ones.

The Chinese company expanded its Redmi Note series portfolio in India with the launch of the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro last week. The Redmi Note 6 Pro launched in India just few months back and now, the new smartphones are set to go on sale. The popularity is so high that the company is continuing to sell the older models at a discounted price along with the previous two generations. Here is a look at the discounted prices of Xiaomi smartphones.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 with 6.26-inch display and 3,900mAh battery spotted on TENAA

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi 7 with 6.26-inch display and 3,900mAh battery spotted on TENAA

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Note 6 Pro now start at Rs 10,999

The Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 6 Pro have been discounted for a limited period of time. Both smartphones now start at Rs 10,999 in India. The Note 5 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs 12,999, while the Note 6 Pro was initially priced at Rs 13,999.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is equipped with a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Look

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 6.26-inch display with FHD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio with that notch. The device runs on a Snapdragon 636 SoC tagged along with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, while being backed by a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. Xiaomi has packed dual camera setup on the back and a dual camera setup on the front.

Xiaomi Mi A2 discounted price of Rs 11,999

Xiaomi’s Mi A2 is company’s second generation Android One smartphone delivering a smooth stock experience. The phone gets a good camera with Smart Lens, Super Pixels along with Auto HDR. You get USB Type C port for faster data transfers. Also, there is latest Android 9.0 Pie software from Google. As of now, the company is selling it for as low as Rs 11,999, which is Rs 5,000 discount from the original launch price of Rs 16,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 now starts at Rs 7,999

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Y2 as its second-generation selfie-centric smartphone last year. While the device was launched at a starting price of Rs 10,999, it got discounted by Rs 2,000 during the five year celebration. Now, the smartphone is on sale for limited period with another Rs 1,000 off. The Redmi Y2 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is now available for Rs 7,999, while the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 9,999.

Realme 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M10: Price in India, specifications and features compared

Also Read

Realme 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M10: Price in India, specifications and features compared

The Redmi Y2 is a selfie-centric smartphone, and it features a 16-megapixel camera at the front. On the back, the smartphone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras. There is a 5.45-inch HD+ display, quad-core MediaTek CPU and it runs MIUI 9 based on Android Oreo. The Redmi Y2 is backed by a 3,080mAh battery and is available in grey, blue, gold and rose gold colors.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2
Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC
Dual Cameras 20MP + 12MP
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

2.33

13999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC
12MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: March 7, 2019 9:36 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Flipkart Women's Day Sale: A look at top deals
Deals
Flipkart Women's Day Sale: A look at top deals
PUBG devs announce that Erangel map is being reworked 

Gaming

PUBG devs announce that Erangel map is being reworked 

Redmi 7 leaks via YouTube video; Snapdragon 632 SoC revealed

News

Redmi 7 leaks via YouTube video; Snapdragon 632 SoC revealed

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

Features

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

Xiaomi announces limited period discounts on select smartphones

Deals

Xiaomi announces limited period discounts on select smartphones

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Realme 3 Review

Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

Samsung confident of regaining top spot in volume terms in India

Samsung Galaxy A40 bags Wi-Fi approval

Redmi 7 leaks via YouTube video; Snapdragon 632 SoC revealed

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 priced at Rs 12,999 goes on first sale today

Vivo X27 to launch on March 19

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung confident of regaining top spot in volume terms in India

News

Samsung confident of regaining top spot in volume terms in India
Flipkart Women's Day Sale: A look at top deals

Deals

Flipkart Women's Day Sale: A look at top deals
Redmi 7 leaks via YouTube video; Snapdragon 632 SoC revealed

News

Redmi 7 leaks via YouTube video; Snapdragon 632 SoC revealed
Xiaomi announces limited period discounts on select smartphones

Deals

Xiaomi announces limited period discounts on select smartphones
Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 priced at Rs 12,999 goes on first sale today

News

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 priced at Rs 12,999 goes on first sale today

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Women's Days Sale शुरू हुई, 6 हजार रुपये के डिस्काउंट में मिल रहे हैं ये स्मार्टफोन

शाओमी का गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन Black Shark 2 12GB RAM और Snapdragon 855 के साथ गीकबेंच पर हुआ स्पॉट

BSNL इन दो ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान पर दे रहा है 100Mbps तक की स्पीड के साथ 750जीबी डाटा

शाओमी का Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 आज पहली बार सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

सैमसंग Galaxy M20 और M30 आज दोपहर 12 बजे अमेजन पर होंगे सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

News

Samsung confident of regaining top spot in volume terms in India
News
Samsung confident of regaining top spot in volume terms in India
Samsung Galaxy A40 bags Wi-Fi approval

News

Samsung Galaxy A40 bags Wi-Fi approval
Redmi 7 leaks via YouTube video; Snapdragon 632 SoC revealed

News

Redmi 7 leaks via YouTube video; Snapdragon 632 SoC revealed
Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 priced at Rs 12,999 goes on first sale today

News

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 priced at Rs 12,999 goes on first sale today
Vivo X27 to launch on March 19

News

Vivo X27 to launch on March 19