News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G available for Rs 42,999 at Amazon Independence Day Sale

Deals

Besides the discount Xiaomi tweet also announces that there is an additional Rs 4,000 off on exchange and Rs 3,000 off on HDFC Bank cards for the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G.

  • Updated: August 9, 2020 12:42 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G 6

Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi has announced that it’s flagship Mi 10 5G smartphone is available for Rs 42,999 at the Amazon Independence Day Sale. The smartphone launched in India back in the month on May. And it is one of the few smartphones to offer 5G speeds and 108-megapixel cameras. Besides the discount Xiaomi tweet also announces that there is an additional Rs 4,000 off on exchange and Rs 3,000 off on HDFC Bank cards. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus will allow custom GPU software configurations via Game Turbo feature

The Xiaomi Mi 10 5G price in India at launch was Rs 49,999. It is available in Coral Green and Twilight Grey colors. The discounted price is for the 8GB LPDDR5 RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Chinese company is also selling the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review: The most refined phone from Xiaomi yet

Xiaomi Mi 10 features, specifications

The newly launched Xiaomi Mi 10 ships with a 3D curved 6.67-inch AMOLED TrueColor display. The panel supports HDR10+, FHD+ resolution, DCI-P3 colors, and 1120nits of peak brightness. It flaunts a microdot-notched display design. The smartphone’s panel also supports a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The newly launched Mi 10’s display offers a contrast ratio of 5000000:1. The handset draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G support. It is reportedly 25 percent faster than its predecessor, paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It even supports Liquid Cool 2.0 Vapor Champer for heat dissipation.

One of the biggest highlights of the device is its rear camera setup. There are a total of four cameras at the back. The newly launched Xiaomi Mi 10 features a 108-megapixel main camera that employs the ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor from Samsung. The rear camera setup also includes a 13-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. The phone has 8K video recording support, OIS and EIS. On the front, the device packs a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies and videos. It comes with a Pro video recording mode, night mode, Portrait mode, Raw mode, and a lot more.

Connectivity options of the Mi 10 include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, dual-frequency GPS, Hi-Res audio, NFC, and an infrared (IR) blaster. The company has added a big 4,780mAh battery inside the phone. The Mi 10 supports 30W wired Turbo Charge tech, 30W wireless charging as well as 10W reverse wireless charging. It offers support for Wi-Fi 6, which is the latest standard for home wireless networks. It is the successor to Wi-Fi 802.11ac, which is now called Wi-Fi 5. The device comes with stereo speakers too.

  • Published Date: August 9, 2020 12:37 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 9, 2020 12:42 PM IST

