Xiaomi is hosting its "Diwali with Mi" sale on its own India website. The sale is already live and will continue until October 21. During the sale, the company is giving up to Rs 1,000 instant discount on Axis Bank Credit and Debit Cards. If you are a Bank of Baroda Credit cardholder, then you can avail Rs 1,000 instant discount with on credit card and credit card EMI. There is also no-cost EMI on select products.

Now, let's take a look at phones that are on sale. The Xiaomi Mi 10 has received a temporary price cut of Rs 5,000 and you can now buy the device for Rs 44,999. Earlier, the same flagship handset was listed with a price tag of Rs 49,999. This price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. There is also the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 49,999. You can get this device at the same prices via Flipkart, and Amazon.in, apart from just Mi.com.

One will also witness the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone on sale, and it is available for Rs 14,499 after a discount of Rs 1,500. The mentioned price is for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 4GB + 64GB model and the 6GB + 128GB variant can be purchased for Rs 12,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively. These two configurations have received a discount of Rs 1,000. You can get this smartphone through Amazon.in and Mi.com.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is listed at a discounted price of Rs 15,999. This price is for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option. If you want to buy the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, then you will have to pay Rs 17,999. The top-end 8GB + 128GB model will cost you Rs 18,999. Apart from Mi.com, you can also get this one via Amazon.in. If you are looking for a more affordable version, then you can look at the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9. This is available for Rs 10,999, which is for the 4GB + 64GB model. The Redmi 9 Prime with 4GB + 128GB will be on sale tomorrow for Rs 10,999.