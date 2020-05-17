Xiaomi Mi 10 pre-order offer with wireless powerbank ends soon

You have less than 24 hours to get the Xiaomi wireless powerbank with the Mi 10 in India. This offer is available to those who’re going to pre-order the Mi 10 before 18 May in the country. To get this bundled offer, pre-order the Mi 10 from Xiaomi’s website. Your account will be credited with coupon for Mi Wireless Powerbank within a month of purchase. Now, use the coupon at checkout to get the Wireless Powerbank for free. Also Read - Redmi 10X could actually be a rebranded, yet downgraded Redmi Note 9

The Mi Wireless power bank joins Xiaomi‘s existing lineup of power banks. It is priced at Rs 2,699 but can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 2,499. The power bank is aimed at those looking for wireless charging experience. It supports two way fast charging and 10W fast wireless charging. There is also 18W fast charging output port for charging secondary devices. For input, the power bank relies on USB Type-C port with support for fast charging. The Mi Wireless Power Bank has 10,000mAh capacity and comes in black color. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 5G vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro: Head-on comparison

The Xiaomi Mi 10 5G price in India starts from Rs 49,999, and will go on sale via Amazon India. It will also be available in Coral Green and Twilight Grey colors via Mi.com. It gets a 3D curved 6.67-inch AMOLED TrueColor display which supports a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Also Read - Mi 10 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, 49,999 रुपये है कीमत

The handset draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G support. It is reportedly 25 percent faster than its predecessor, paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It even supports Liquid Cool 2.0 Vapor Champer for heat dissipation.

The phone features a 108-megapixel main camera that employs the ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor from Samsung. The rear camera setup also includes a 13-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. The company has added a big 4,780mAh battery inside the phone. The Mi 10 supports 30W wired Turbo Charge tech, 30W wireless charging as well as 10W reverse wireless charging.

