News

Mi 10i goes on sale: 5 reasons to get the Xiaomi phone

Deals

Mi 10i, Xiaomi's latest offering, goes on sale in India today at 12noon. The smartphone starts at a price of Rs 20,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

Xiaomi Mi 10i

Xiaomi Mi 10i goes on sale in India today for the first time for everyone today. The smartphone was available for purchase for the Amazon Prime members on Thursday. It will be available on Amazon.in, mi.com, Mi preferred partners, and Mi Home stores. The sale begins at 12 noon. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro to launch soon in India, seen on BIS certification site

The Mi 10i comes in three RAM and storage variants. The base model of the phone comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and is priced at Rs 20,999. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model of the phone is priced at Rs 21,999 while the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 23,999. The phone will be available in three colours including Atlantic Blue, Midnight Black and Pacific Sunrise. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro leak reveals key features: Snapdragon 732G SoC, 5,050mAh battery and more

The under Rs 25,000 price segment price segment is a crowded space and includes several good options like the Samsung Galaxy M51, among others. Given the kind of features the Xiaomi phone offers, we believe it is one of the best smartphones available under the Rs 25,000 price segment in the country right now. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s, Lava budget phones, Realme V15 5G launched: Today’s tech news

Xiaomi Mi 10i

5 reasons to get the Xiaomi Mi 10i

Design 

First criteria why we believe the Mi 10i is one of the best smartphones to get under the Rs 25,000 in India right now is due to the gorgeous design. The Mi 10i in fact is one the best looking smartphones in this price segment. The smartphone comes in three vibrant colours midnight black, atlantic blue and pacific sunrise. I have experienced the pacific sunrise colour option of the phone and to me it looks gorgeous. The dual colour tone is what stands out for me. Another good thing about the Xiaomi phone is its build. The Mi 10i is well built and is evenly balanced. It is also easy to use the phone in one hand.

Cameras 

Another factor that makes the Mi 10i one of the best deals under the Rs 25,000 price segment is the flagship level cameras. The smartphone includes a quad rear camera setup including a primary 108-megapixel sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel sensor and 2-megapixel and 2-megapixel camera combination. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel in-display camera sensor.

Higher screen refresh rate 

One of the key highlights of the Mi 10i is the higher screen refresh rate, which is seen mostly on flagship smartphones. The Xiaomi phone comes packed with a 6.67-inches FHD+ display with screen resolution of 2400x1080pixels with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top.

Xiaomi Mi 10i

Powerful hardware 

The smartphone comes packed with a powerful hardware setup. The Mi 10i is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone comes in three variants including 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. There’s no expandable storage option available.

5G support

Another big highlight of the Mi 10i is 5G support. While India is yet to get 5G infrastructure, smartphone manufacturers have started bringing devices that are 5G compatible. The Mi 10i is one of them and users getting the device will definitely be at advantage when 5G rolls out in India officially in the years to come.

  Published Date: January 8, 2021 12:12 PM IST

Best Sellers