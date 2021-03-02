comscore Xiaomi Mi 10T now cheaper by Rs 3,000 in India, no relief for Mi 10T Pro
News

Xiaomi Mi 10T now cheaper by Rs 3,000 in India, no relief for Mi 10T Pro

Deals

Xiaomi has slashed the price of the Mi 10T by Rs 3,000 in India. Xiaomi’s current flagship now starts at Rs 32,999.

Mi-10T-Pro

Image: Mi 10T Pro

In the midst of the Redmi K40’s launch hype, Xiaomi has slashed the price on its late-2020 flagship offering for Indian consumers. The Mi 10T is now cheaper by Rs 3,000 in India across all its variants. This means you can get the base variant of the Mi 10T with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage at a price of Rs 32,999. Similarly, the top-end variant with 8GB RAM will now cost Rs 34,999. Xiaomi keeps the price unchanged for the Mi 10T Pro. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 series prices leaked ahead of India launch, could be more expensive this year

The Mi 10T is the entry point onto Xiaomi’s premium range of smartphones at the moment, with the Mi 10 5G acting as the best phone Xiaomi makes. It uses the same Snapdragon 865 chip as its expensive siblings but skips out on the 108-megapixel camera sensor, wireless charging, and a curved edge display. The price cut seems to be a permanent one. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 series will get Super AMOLED display, a first for Redmi Note series

Xiaomi Mi 10T prices drop in India

The Mi 10T is currently among the most affordable smartphone using a Snapdragon 865 chip while supporting 5G connectivity. Compared to the Mi 10T Pro, the Mi 10T offers a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor instead of a 108-megapixel camera. Rest of the specifications remain unchanged, which means one isn’t losing out much over the Pro variant. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 tipped to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC: Check more details

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Image: Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

One of the highlights on the Mi 10T is its 6.67-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a variable refresh rate of 144Hz. Basically, this display can alter its refresh rate on the basis of the content it plays. The Snapdragon 865 chip is still among the fastest chips an Android phone can use in 2021. A 5000mAh battery is there to keep the phone alive while a 33W fast charger fills up the battery in close to an hour.

The Mi 10T Pro’s price still remains unaffected. There’s only a single variant in India with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that costs Rs 39,999. The Mi 10 5G starts at Rs 44,999 for the 128GB variant while the 256GB variant goes up to Rs 49,999. Compared to the T versions, the Mi 10 5G comes with a 1080p 90Hz AMOLED display with curved edges, 30W wireless charging system, and a 108-megapixel quad-camera system.

On the other hand, rumours of a Poco F3 coming to India are doing rounds of the internet. Leaks suggest the Redmi K40 launched in China will be renamed as the new Poco smartphone, complete with its Snapdragon 870 chip, 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and more.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 2, 2021 5:34 PM IST

Best Sellers