Xiaomi Mi 10T at Rs 32,999 without bank offers on Flipkart: Is it worth it?

The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is on and there are some interesting deals on smartphones for consumers to consider. Those looking for premium smartphones have some interesting deals to check out from Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and others. One of them is related to the Xiaomi Mi 10T – a phone that launched last October in India as Xiaomi’s more accessible premium phone. Flipkart is offering a considerable discount on the Mi 10T and if you club some bank offers, you are getting an incredible deal. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Lite launching in India but no date confirmed yet

The Xiaomi Mi 10T is up for grabs at a discounted price of Rs 32,999 variant for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. This is down from the standard price of Rs 35,999 since launch. You can avail this offer without applying any bank offers or credit card-based EMI offers. The top-end variant is available at a discounted price of Rs 34,999, without the additional bank offer. With the ICICI Bank Credit card offers, you can avail an extra discount of Rs 3,000, thereby bringing down the starting price to Rs 29,999. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 series India launch plans for February 2021 leaked

Xiaomi Mi 10T: Is it worth it?

The Mi 10T is still a flagship-grade smartphone, especially after a single glance at its specifications sheet. With its Snapdragon 865 chip and a large 5000mAh battery, this is a high-performance smartphone that mobile gamers should definitely look into. However, that’s not enough on its own. We have listed some reasons that you should keep in mind before you hit that “buy” button. Also Read - Redmi gaming smartphone expected to launch this year

-The Snapdragon 865 chip is one of the highlights on the Mi 10T. Those who seek fast performance for at least the next two years will be happy using the Mi 10T. There’s no resource-intensive game and app that this chip can’t handle. And, that’s likely to be the case for at least two years.

-The Mi 10T supports 5G connectivity and even though 5G is yet to arrive in India, choosing this phone will future-proof your purchase. Whenever 5G rolls out, Mi 10T users can simply upgrade to a 5G SIM card to access 5G services.

-Another highlight on the Mi 10T is the 144Hz 6.67-inch display. Mobile gamers and tech enthusiasts will appreciate the responsive display while gaming or scrolling. However, this is an IPS LCD display and while the color tuning is the best of its kind, brightness levels are not on par with phones that use AMOLED displays.

-Battery life on the Mi 10T is good. We tried out the Mi 10T Pro and it lasted us over a day on average. The 33W wired charging system fills up the battery in under an hour. You don’t get wireless charging on this one.

-Unlike the Mi 10T Pro, the Mi 10T only has a 64-megapixel main camera sensor. Most casual photographers should find this camera adequate. The ultra-wide camera offers more versatility while the macro camera on this phone is more useable. The lack of a 108MP mode means you cannot get those highly detailed photos.

-The MIUI 12 interface is polarizing. Those who love customization and extra features will find the interface delightful, especially with the iOS-aping layout. However, there is third-party pre-loaded bloatware and the UI has a notable learning curve. Those who like a stock Android interface won’t appreciate MIUI’s presentation.