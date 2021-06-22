Xiaomi has launched the Mi 11 Lite in India at a price starting at Rs 21,999. If you are interested to buy the newly launched smartphone, there is a better deal available for it. As a part of the launch offer, the Mi 11 Lite will be up for grabs at a cheaper price of Rs 18,999 in the country. Also Read - Mi 11 Lite, Mi Watch Revolve Active launched in India: Price, specifications

Some of the key specs of the new Xiaomi phone include: a 6.55-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC paired with the Adreno 618 GPU, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, 4230mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, 64MP triple camera and more. Also Read - Mi Watch Revolve Active with Spo2 support launch in India today: Check price, features

Mi 11 Lite discount offer

Under the launch offer, the Mi 11 Lite base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available at a cheaper price of Rs 18,999. Under the same launch offer, the Mi 11 Lite 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is available at a price of Rs 20,999. The cheaper price is due to the HDFC Bank offer and pre-order offer. Also Read - Mi 11 Lite affordable phone launch in India today: Watch livestream, check specs and price

To simplify, Xiaomi is offering 1500 discount on pre-ordering the Mi 11 Lite and additionally Rs 1500 off on purchase with HDFC bank card. The newly launched smartphone will be available in India starting June 25. The sale begins on mi.com and Flipkart at 12noon on the slated date.

The Mi 11 Lite is officially launched at a price of Rs 21,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The top-end model of the Xiaomi phone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage comes at a price of Rs 23,999. The phone comes in three classy colour options including Jazz Blue, Tuscany Coral, and Vinyl Black.

This makes the Mi 11 Lite price much cheaper when compared to the global pricing. The smartphone is available EUR 299 (roughly around Rs 26,400) for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model.