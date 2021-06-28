Mi 11 Lite sale begins in India today: Is it worth the special price of Rs 18,999?

The Mi 11 Lite sports a clean design with the square camera module placed at the to-left corner of the rear panel followed by the ‘xiaomi’ brand logo at the bottom, which doesn’t interfere with the design as much and makes the phone look even more subtle.

Xiaomi’s recently launched Mi 11 Lite is set to go on sale in India today. The sale will begin in the country at 12PM. The smartphone starts at a price of Rs 21,999 but you can grab it for Rs 18,999 during the first sale given you pre-order the phone before the sale begins. So, should you buy the Mi 11 Lite or opt for some other competitor device like Poco X3 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, among others? Well, despite little compromise on the specs sheet here and there, the Mi 11 Lite looks like a good option to consider. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 price in India increased for the second time in just a week

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite comes in two variants including 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively. Consumers who have pre-booked the Mi 11 Lite will be able to grab the phone starting at Rs 18,999. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV 6 will get 48MP dual cameras, 100W speakers, a first for a smart TV

As a part of the launch offer, Xiaomi provides Rs 1500 discount, which brings down the price of Rs 20,499 for 6GB RAM model and Rs 22,499 for the 8GB RAM variant. Additionally, the smartphone company during the sale will offer Rs 1500 off on purchase with HDFC bank card (debit + credit). This offer further brings down the price to Rs 18,999 for the base 6GB RAM model and Rs 20,999 for the 8GB RAM version. Also Read - MIUI 13 design teased ahead of launch via latest MIUI File Manager update

When and how to buy Mi 11 Lite?

Interested buyers can purchase the Mi 11 Lite from Flipkart and Mi.com today at 12PM. We expect there should be enough stock for everyone to able to grab it.

Mi 11 Lite: Top specs, features

Mi 11 Lite comes packed with some powerful set of specifications out of the box. The phone comes packed with a 6.55-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is further protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection layer. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone runs on Android 11 OS with MIUI on top.

In terms of camera setup, the Mi 11 Lite includes a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel camera sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 5-megapixel telemacro camera. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone includes a 4250mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging support out-of-the-box.

Should you buy Mi 11 Lite?

The key highlight of the Mi 11 Lite is its weight. As far as the specs are concerned, the Mi 11 Lite looks like a good option to consider under the price segment of Rs 25,000. While there are several options to consider in the specified price segment, the Mi 11 Lite stands out in terms of design, handfeel, form factor and also performance. We will talk more about the performance and overall camera in the full review. Overall, the Mi 11 Lite looks like a great option to consider under the special price of Rs 18,999.