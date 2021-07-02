Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra sale details revealed: When and how to buy the flagship phone

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will go on sale very soon, the company has teased official details. The premium flagship device launched in the country earlier this year but due to coronavirus pandemic the company couldn’t release the phone. After a long wait, the Chinese smartphone company has confirmed to release the Mi 11 Ultra in India. The sale date is yet to be announced. Also Read - Top Tech News Today: Realme Buds 2 Neo, Dizo GoPods D TWS, Tecno Spark Go 2021 launched

Earlier on Thursday, Xiaomi announced pre-registration details for the Mi 11 Ultra. The company said that the phone will be available only in limited quantity, which means interested buyers will need to be really quick at booking the Mi 11 Ultra before it goes out-of-stock.

How to buy Mi 11 Ultra in India

Xiaomi announced that the Mi 11 Ultra limited quality sale will happen in two ways:

Purchase gift cards

Participate in a challenge.

What does that mean? Well, purchasing gift cards will basically ensure access to the sale whenever it happens while participating in a challenge is pure luck. For the challenge, Xiaomi will pick users randomly and issue them a F-code to buy the Mi 11 Ultra. So the first option looks safe to us.

The gift card is worth Rs 1,999 that offers users with two free screen replacements worth Rs 4,099, Ultra merchandise super fan box, Times Prime annual subscription priced at Rs 999, and Mi 11 Ultra F-code.

To buy the gift card worth Rs 1,999, interested buyers can head over to Mi.com/in. Purchasing the gift card will ensure users to get direct access to the limited quantity Mi 11 Ultra sale.

Once you buy the gift card, Xiaomi will issue the F-code via email ID in a day and the purchase should be completed within 24 hours. Notably, the Mi 11 Ultra gift card will be limited to a first come first serve basis and will last until stocks last.