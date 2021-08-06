Xiaomi Mi 11X gets big price cut in Mi Independence Sale until August 9

If you are looking for interesting offers on Xiaomi products, the Mi Independence Day sale is where you should look at. Xiaomi is offering interesting discounts on a wide variety of the products it sells in India. The most notable one is the Mi 11X, which is Xiaomi’s offering for the premium segment. There are lucrative deals on several smart TV models as well as a couple of IoT devices and audio gear. Also Read - MIUI 12.5 for Redmi Note 9 starts rolling out, brings Android 11 along

The Mi Independence Day sale is will last until August 9 and will be applicable on Mi.com, Amazon and Flipkart. For SBI Bank card users, there are additional cashback offers to be enjoyed. SBI card owners can get Rs 2,000 off on the Mi 11X, Rs 3,000 off on the Mi 11X Pro, and Rs 1,500 off on the Mi 10. They can also get the Mi 11 Lite starting at Rs 20,499 for the base version. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 vs Mi 11X: Which mid-range smartphone should you get

Mi Independence Day Sale offers detailed

Xiaomi Mi 11X: The base version of the Mi 11X with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available at a price of Rs 27,999. The 8GB RAM variant of the same is available at a price of Rs 29,999. The Mi 11X Pro also gets a prepaid discount of Rs 2,000 on both variants. Also Read - Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10T: Which one is better under Rs 15,000?

Redmi TV series: With a discount of Rs 2,000, the Redmi Smart TV X 50-inch is available at a price of Rs 36,999 while the 55-inch model is available at a price of Rs 43,999. The 65-inch model will be available for Rs 60,999.

Mi TV 4X series: The Mi TV 4X 50-inch will be available at a price of Rs 36,999 whereas the 55-inch model can be purchased at Rs 42,999.

Mi TV QLED 4K: Xiaomi’s first QLED TV model is finally getting a price cut. Although it is just a discount of Rs 1,000, you can get it at a price of Rs 58,999.

Mi Smart Water Purifier: The smart water purifier from Xiaomi is getting a discount of Rs 2,000 and is selling at a price of Rs 10,999.

Mi Watch Revolve model: The Mi Watch Revolve with a discount of Rs 2,000 is selling at a price of Rs 7,999 whereas the Mi Watch Revolve Active gets a discount of Rs 1,500 and is available at a price of Rs 8,999.

Mi Smart Speaker combo: The Mi Smart Speaker is available in a combination with the LED Bulb at a price of Rs 2,999.