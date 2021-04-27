Xiaomi Mi 11X is all set to go on sale in India today at 12 noon on Amazon and Mi.com. The smartphone, launched earlier this month, starts at a price of Rs 29,999 and goes against the likes of just announced iQOO 7. Today is the first time that interested buyers will be able to grab the all-new Mi 11X in India. Also Read - Xiaomi could soon launch a smartphone with 200MP camera

While the Mi 11X is all set to go on sale in the country for the first time, the Pro model dubbed the Mi 11X Pro will be available at a later date. The Mi 11X Pro is currently available for pre-orders in India on Amazon and Mi.com. Meanwhile, Xiaomi hasn’t revealed any details related to the Mi 11 Ultra yet. The smartphone is currently listed on Amazon and the release date will be revealed soon. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X arrives in India: Here's a look at the new QS 870 smartphone

Mi 11X price in India

The Xiaomi Mi 11X comes in two variants which starts at 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and goes up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. As for the pricing, the 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage model comes at Rs 29,999 while the top-end 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant comes at Rs 31,999. In addition, consumers will be able to grab the Mi band 5, which is the latest fitness band by Xiaomi, at a just Rs 500. Also Read - Best Snapdragon 870 equipped Indian smartphones to buy in April 2020

Mi 11X specifications

Xiaomi’s latest Mi 11X smartphone brings a lot on the plate for consumers. One of the key highlights of the smartphone is its processing power. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of interna storage. The company claims that with the 7mn process technology the performance has been massive improved. Be it during multimedia streaming or gaming, the Mi 11X shines in all scenarios, claims the company.

The smartphone comes packed with a 4520mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support in the box. The company claims that the phone lasts for one full day and the fast charger takes just 52min to full charge.

Some of the other key features of the Mi 11X include: 120hz screen refresh rate, E4 AMOLED display, HDR+ support, 360hz touch sampling rate, MEMC technology, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 support, 20-megapixel front camera, triple rear cameras, dual speakers and much more.