Xiaomi’s Mi 11X is available with a massive discount on Amazon today. The Mi 11X is selling with a flat discount offer of Rs 2,000 and this is surely the best time to grab the smartphone. The catch of the deal is that it is available only for select buyers. Also Read - Xiaomi RedmiBook laptops launching later today: Livestream details, expected prices, etc

The Rs 2,000 flat discount on the Mi 11X is available for State Bank of India (SBI) card users only. To avail the mouth-watering deal on the Mi 11X, SBI users should shop the phone via their credit card. The discount offer is not available for SBI debit card users. Also Read - Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale to kick off on August 5: Deals, discounts and offers

Mi 11X discount offer

The Mi 11X comes packed with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage and is available at a retail price of Rs 29,999. After applying the SBI offers, buyers will be able to grab the phone at a much lower price of Rs 27,999. Also Read - Best battery smartphones under Rs 15,000: Redmi Note 10T, Realme Narzo 30 and more

Amazon is offering several other discount offers for the Mi 11X. The Xiaomi smartphone is selling with up to Rs 16,400 off on exchange, no cost EMI on select cards, 6 months free screen replacement for Prime customers, 5 percent cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for Prime members, and some more.

If you have been waiting to buy the Xiaomi Mi 11X for a long time, this is surely the best time to get the smartphone.

Mi 11X specifications

The Mi 11X is one of the best smartphones available under the price tag of Rs 30,000 in India currently. The phone comes packed with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels screen resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC with Kryo 585 Octa-core, up to 3.2GHz clock speed paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the phone includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and 5-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the phone includes a 20-megapixel front shooter for selfies and video calls. The Mi 11X is backed by a 4520mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging support in the box.