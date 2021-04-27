Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi QLED TV 75 first sale today: Price in India, where to buy

Xiaomi a few days ago launched its Mi 11 series smartphones along with the Mi QLED TV 75 in India. Out of these the Mi 11X and the Mi QLED TV 75 are scheduled to go on sale in India today, April 27 at 12 PM IST. Both the devices will be made available via Mi.com, Mi Home Stores and Mi offline partner stores. Mi 11 will also be made available via Amazon India, whereas, the Mi QLED TV 75 will be made available via Flipkart. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X goes on sale in India today bundled with Mi Band 5 at just Rs 500

Xiaomi Mi 11X: Price in India, launch offers

Xiaomi Mi 11X is priced at Rs 29,999 for the base 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 31,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. It will be made available in Celestial Silver, Cosmic Black and Frosty White colour options. Launch offers include Mi Band 5 bundle at Rs 500 extra, up to Rs 3,500 instant discount on purchasing with an HDFC Bank credit card and a free Times Prime membership. Also Read - Xiaomi could soon launch a smartphone with 200MP camera

Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 75: Price in India, launch offers

Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X arrives in India: Here's a look at the new QS 870 smartphone

The Mi QLED TV 75 is priced at Rs 1,19,999 and will be made available in the sole Grey colour option. Launch offers include up to Rs 7,500 instant discount on purchasing with an HDFC Bank credit card and a free Times Prime membership.

Xiaomi Mi 11X specifications

The Mi 11x sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with an Adreno 650 GPU. The device comes with up to 8GB of RAM along with up to 128GB of internal storage. The dual speakers come with Dolby Atmos support. It runs Google’s latest Android 11 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 12 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,520mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The device features a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor and a 5-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it sports a 20-megapixel front camera to take selfies.

Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 75 specifications

Mi QLED TV 75 sports a 75-inch QLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 97 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG formats. It comes with 30W speakers consisting of two tweeters, two full-range drivers and two woofers with support for Dolby Audio and DTS-HD formats. The TV is powered by an unnamed quad-core A55 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

The Smart TV runs Google’s Android TV 10 operating system with access to both the stock Android TV UI and the company’s own custom PatchWall UI. It also comes with an inbuilt Chromecast and access to the Google Assistant. The company has promised Alexa support with future updates.