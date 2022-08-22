Last year in April, Xiaomi launched a premium mid-range smartphone dubbed Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G in the Indian market. The device offered a flagship chipset, 108MP cameras, and 33W fast charging technology for Rs 39,999. Now, however, the smartphone has got a massive price cut on Amazon, where it is available for more than Rs 10,000 off. Let’s check out its exact pricing and other offers. Also Read - Xiaomi's ongoing investigation may adversely affect operating results or cash flows in India

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G gets a price drop on Amazon

The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G was launched at a price tag of Rs 39,999, but it used to retail for less in recent times. Now, the phone's pricing has been lowered under Rs 30,000 and it can be bought for as low as Rs 26,999 on Amazon. It also has exchange offers of up to Rs 5,000.

For that price, it appears to be a great device in comparison to some other options. The Mi 11X Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is a flagship chipset of the previous year.

If you look at the market today, you can find only a few offerings with Snapdragon 870 SoC, which sits below Snapdragon 888. Other than that, mostly, there are Snapdragon 778G or 778G+ offerings in the segment.

However, it is worth noting that the Snapdragon 888 chipset did face heating issues in the past, you have been warned.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G Specifications

The Mi 11X Pro 5G sports a 6.67-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full-HD+ resolution. It has a 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1300 nits of brightness, and HDR10+ certification.

It has a triple camera system on the rear with a 108MP main lens. The main lens is a Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor. It is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP tele-macro sensor. Upfront, it has a 20MP selfie snapper.

Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 4,520mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The boots on Android 11 out of the box but it is upgradable to Android 12 OS.