Xiaomi’s much-popular Mi 11X Pro 5G smartphone is currently available at an effective price of Rs 28,999 in India. Launched back in April last year, the smartphone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 108MP triple rear camera setup and supports 33W fast charging. Buyers can get offers on the purchase of this smartphone on Amazon. You can buy it at a discount of Rs 11,000. Also Read - Xiaomi introduces a 'Battery Replacement Program' in India at a starting price of Rs 499

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G pricing, sale offers

Mi 11X Pro 5G was launched in India in two storage variants. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro was priced at Rs 39,999 for 8GB/128GB model and Rs 41,999 for 8GB/256GB model. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge users to get YouTube Premium subscription for free: Here’s how

On Amazon, Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant is selling at 29,999. Buyers can get an additional instant discount of Rs 1,000 on SBI Credit cards. The smartphone is available at an effective price of Rs 28,999, down by Rs 11,000. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is now selling at a discount of up to Rs 10,000: Check details

It comes in Cosmic Black, Frosty White and Celestial Silver colours.

Mi 11X Pro 5G specifications

The 5G Mi 11X Pro is a high-end Xiaomi phone, which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, much like the Mi 11 Ultra.

It comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED DHR10+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. The display is covered with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The phone comes in three RAM/Storage options: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. They all come with support for a memory card.

On the camera front, there is a 108-megapixel camera setup at the back. The main camera stands at 108-megapixel with Samsung HM2 sensor. There is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens. There is a 20-megapixel front-facing snapper. The phone supports 8K videos (at 30fps), slow-motion videos, Night mode, Portrait mode, and more camera features.

The Mi 11X Pro is backed by a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

Additionally, there’s support for dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, IP53 certification, IR Blaster, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C port, GPS, and more.