Xiaomi Mi A2 price slashed in India; now starts at Rs 13,999

The new price of Mi A2 is effective from January 7 across all retail channels.

  • Published: January 7, 2019 12:30 PM IST
Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

Xiaomi India has quietly slashed the price of its second-generation Android One smartphone – Xiaomi Mi A2. Both the 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants of the Mi A2 will now be available at a new price on mi.com and Amazon India, as well as offline Mi Stores and retail partners from today, January 7.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage will now retail at its new price of Rs 13,999. The 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage will cost Rs 15,999. Xiaomi launched its Mi A2 in August in India at a starting price of Rs 16,999. Later in September, the company also brought 6GB RAM variant at a price of Rs 18,999. Other than that, Xiaomi also offers Red variant of the smartphone across retail channels at same prices. The RED variant was also launched in September.

Xiaomi Mi A2 features, specifications

Talking about specifications, the Xiaomi Mi A2 flaunts a 5.99-inch display with FHD+ resolution, and 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core chipset. While there are different storage options to choose from, unfortunately there is no microSD card slot to expand the memory.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Mi A2 First Look

In the photography department, you get dual cameras at the back, a combination of 12-megapixel and 20-megapixel sensors. Up front, you have a 20-megapixel snapper accompanied by a soft light LED flash. The Mi A2 is backed by a 3,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0+ support using the USB Type-C port, and for security there is a fingerprint sensor at the back.

  Published Date: January 7, 2019 12:30 PM IST

