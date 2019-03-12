comscore
Xiaomi Mi A2 receives a permanent price cut in India, now starts at Rs 11,999

The Xiaomi Mi A2, which was launched at a starting price of Rs 16,999, is now available for Rs 11,999 in India.

  • Updated: March 12, 2019 10:27 AM IST
Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

Xiaomi has revised the price of its Mi A2 (review) smartphone in India, which was launched back in August 2018. Manu Kumar Jain, the company’s Global Vice President, announced this via Twitter. The Xiaomi Mi A2, which was launched at a starting price of Rs 16,999, is now available for Rs 11,999 in India. This is the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

However, if you are willing to purchase the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, it is still available for the same old price of Rs 15,999 in the country. Those interested in buying the Mi A2 can head over to Amazon India, Mi Home and Xiaomi‘s online Mi Store. The smartphone is also a part of Google’s Android One program and is assured to offer speedy updates and pure Android experience.

Xiaomi Mi A2 specifications

The Mi A2 comes with a 5.99-inch with full-HD+ (1080×2160 pixels) display, 18:9 aspect ratio. At its core is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, which is backed by up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage configuration. Xiaomi launched the device with Android 8.1 Oreo and later it was updated to the latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system.

Speaking of the rear cameras, the Mi A2 features a dual rear camera setup, including a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor with an f/1.75 aperture and a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor with 4-in-1 Super Pixel tech and an f/1.75 aperture. For clicking selfies, the company has fused a 20-megapixel sensor on the front, which is assisted by a soft-light LED flash.

On the connectivity front, the Xiaomi Mi A2 offers Bluetooth v5.0, VoLTE, GPS/ A-GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and a USB Type-C (v2.0) port. The smartphone is powered by a small 3,000mAh battery, which supports Quick Charge 4+. It is also equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Other sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.

  • Published Date: March 12, 2019 10:27 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 12, 2019 10:27 AM IST

