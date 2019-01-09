Xiaomi Mi A2, Redmi Note 5 Pro to Mi TV 4A: Xiaomi devices that have received price cut

Xiaomi is marking its five years in the country by offering discount on some of its best-selling devices. The company announced that it has sold 1 crore Redmi Note 5 Pro in India since launching the smartphone in March last year. While Xiaomi has introduced its successor in the form of Redmi Note 6 Pro, the smartphone continues to remain the best-selling device in the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment. Xiaomi has also introduced price cuts on other device like the Mi TV. Here is a look at all the devices from Xiaomi that received price cut recently.

Xiaomi Mi A2 now starts at Rs 13,999

As part of its five year celebration in India, Xiaomi has discounted the Mi A2 to a starting price of Rs 13,999 in India. The base variant of Mi A2 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage now starts at Rs 13,999. The smartphone has got a discount of Rs 2,000 from its previous retail price of Rs 15,999. The 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage is being discounted by Rs 3,000 and will now sell for Rs 15,999 in India. The discounted price makes Mi A2 an even compelling smartphone in the mid-range segment.

Xiaomi Mi A2 is an excellent device for those looking for stock Android experience and Snapdragon 660, which is a more powerful chip when compared to Snapdragon 636 found on the Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 6 Pro. It features a 5.99-inch display, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB storage and is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. It runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie and is Android One certified, which makes its compatible with future updates as well.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro starts at Rs 12,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is now available at a starting price of Rs 12,999, a discount of Rs 3,000 over its launch price. The price for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999, and the smartphone is billed as the best-selling device in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment. It features a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. It gets dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors and a 20-megapixel sensor. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, and comes in four different colors.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 starts at Rs 8,999

The Redmi Y2, second selfie-centric smartphone, is getting a discount of Rs 2,000 during five year celebration. The smartphone is available at a starting price of Rs 8,999 for the base variant of 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999. It features a a 5.45-inch HD+ display, quad-core MediaTek CPU, 13-megapixel main camera, and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It runs MIUI 9 based on Android Oreo, and packs a 3,000mAh battery. It is available in grey, blue, gold and rose gold colors.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A at Rs 5,999

Xiaomi Redmi 6A was launched at Rs 5,999, but received a price hike of Rs 1,000 due to weaker currency in the global market. However, the smartphone has been dropped to its launch price, and is now available at a starting price of Rs 5,999. It features a a 5.45-inch HD+ display, quad-core MediaTek CPU, 13-megapixel main camera, and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It runs MIUI 9 based on Android Oreo, and packs a 3,000mAh battery. It is available in grey, blue, gold and rose gold colors.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hands On

Xiaomi TVs get price cut in India

Xiaomi has also announced price cut on its Mi TV in India after the government reduced GST on 32-inch televisions from 28 percent to 18 percent. Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32-inch model has received a price cut of Rs 1,500 and is available for Rs 12,499. The Mi LED TV 4C Pro 32-inch has received a price cut of Rs 2,000 to retail for Rs 13,999. The company has also slashed the price of Mi LED TV 4A Pro 49-inch by Rs 1,000 in India.