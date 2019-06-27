Amazon India and Xiaomi are back with yet another Mi Days sale. The sale is already live and will go on till June 30. During the Mi Days sale, the e-commerce giant is offering deals on Xiaomi phones, smart TVs, Mi Bands, and other accessories. Those interested in buying these can head over to Amazon India website or Mi.com. Furthermore, buyers can also get five percent off on Citi Bank credit cards. There are exchange offers too on Amazon India. Here’s a quick look at the best offers available on the website.

Redmi 6A

The Redmi 6A is an entry-level device from Xiaomi. The handset comes with a starting price of Rs 5,999. Amazon India is offering the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage for the same price. There is also a 3GB RAM/32GB storage model. which can be bought for Rs 6,499. As for the specifications, the wallet-friendly phone packs a 12nm MediaTek MT6761 Helio A22 SoC. It bears a 3,000mAh battery under the hood. The Redmi device comes with a compact 5.45-inch HD+ display that runs at a resolution of 1440×720 pixels.

Redmi 6 Pro

The Redmi 6 Pro was launched in India alongside the entry-level Redmi 6A phone last year. The Redmi 6 Pro can be purchased for Rs 9,999 in the country. For the same, you can get the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The smartphone is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset, which is based on 14nm process. There are two cameras at the back of the phone. Xiaomi has added a large 4,000mAh battery under the hood.

Xiaomi Mi A2

The e-commerce giant is also offering a decent deal on the Mi A2. During Mi Days sale, the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant of the Mi A2 is available for Rs 10,999. You can get up to Rs 8,250 off on exchange of an old handset. The 6GB/128GB storage model is selling for Rs 15,999. The Mi A2 is Xiaomi’s second Android One phone. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. The handset is backed by a small 3,000mAh battery, which supports USB Type-C charging. There is also a dual rear camera setup. It offers a 5.9-inch display with full HD+ resolution.

Redmi Note 5 Pro

The Redmi Note 5 Pro is currently available for Rs 11,999. This price is for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The exchange value for this smartphone is up to Rs 7,250. The handset features a 5.99-inch display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 636 chipset. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. In the photography department, it comes with a combination of a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual-cameras at back. There is also a 20-megapixel front camera with Sony IMX376 sensor.

Redmi Y3

The Redmi Y3 is selling for Rs 9,999 in India. This is the price of the 3GB/32GB variant. The smartphone flaunts a 6.26-inch HD+ display. Under the hood is a 14nm Snapdragon 632 octa-core SoC. You also get AI dual cameras at the back. This setup includes a 12-megapixel primary snapper paired with a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. The selfie-centric Redmi Y3 comes with a 32-megapixel camera. To keep things ticking, the smartphone is armed with a 4,000mAh battery.

Offers on Mi earphones, power banks, Mi band, Mi TV

Xiaomi is also offering deals on Mi sports Bluetooth wireless earphones. It is currently available for Rs 1,499 in India. The prices of Mi power bank start from Rs 899. The Mi Band 3 can be purchased for Rs 1,999. The Mi Band HRX edition is also on the sale, which is priced at Rs 1299. Talking about Mi TVs, the 32-inch Mi LED 4C Pro TV is available for Rs 12,999. The 49-inch Mi LED 4A Pro Full HD Android TV is priced at Rs 29,999. A 55-inch Mi LED 4 Pro TV is also on the sale. It offers an Ultra HD display and comes with a price label of Rs 47,999.

Features Xiaomi Mi A2 Redmi 6A Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Price – 5999 9999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC Snapdragon 632 SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo 8.1 Oreo (MIUI 10) Android 9 Pie Display 5.99-inch FHD+, 18:9 aspect ratio-2160×1080pixels 5.45-inch HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio-1440x720pixels 6.26-inch, HD+-1520x720pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 2GB RAM with 16GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual Cameras 20MP + 12MP 13MP Dual – 12MP + 2MP Front Camera 20MP 5MP 32MP Battery 3,010mAh 3,000mAh 4,000mAh

