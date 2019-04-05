comscore
Xiaomi Mi A2 smartphone available for Rs 11,348: Here's how you can buy

The Android One device packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 CPU, which is aided by up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage.

  Published: April 5, 2019 8:59 AM IST
Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

Last month, Xiaomi Mi A2 received a permanent price cut in India. The Mi A2, which is the company’s second Android One phone, was launched at a starting price of Rs 16,999. After the price cut, it is available for Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant in the country. Now, the device is available for purchase for the same price on Flipkart, Amazon India and Xiaomi’s online store too. If you are considering to buy the Mi A2, then you get it for Rs 11,348 on Tatacliq.com website.

The device is available only in a single black color variant on the site. Additionally, you cannot buy the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant at a discounted price as the website is only showing the base variant. If you are still interested, then you can buy the 6GB/128GB configuration for the same old price of Rs 15,999 in the country via Amazon India, Mi Home and Xiaomi’s online Mi Store.

Xiaomi Mi A2 specifications

The Xiaomi Mi A2 is equipped with a standard 5.99-inch display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at full HD+ (1080×2160 pixels) resolution. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 CPU, which is aided by up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage configuration. On the software side, Xiaomi launched the device with Android 8.1 Oreo, and later it was updated to the latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system.

WhatsApp Business app for iOS now rolls out worldwide

WhatsApp Business app for iOS now rolls out worldwide

Speaking of the rear cameras, the Mi A2 smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup, including a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor with an f/1.75 aperture, and a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor with 4-in-1 Super Pixel tech and an f/1.75 aperture. For selfies, the Chinese company has fused a 20-megapixel sensor on the front of the device, which is accompanied by a soft-light LED flash.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Go First Look

In terms of connectivity, the stock-Android phone includes Bluetooth v5.0, VoLTE, GPS/ A-GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and a USB Type-C (v2.0) port. The smartphone is powered by a small 3,000mAh battery under the hood, which supports Quick Charge 4+. It is also equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Other sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.

  Published Date: April 5, 2019 8:59 AM IST

