The Xiaomi Mi A3 has received a permanent price cut in India, and the handset now comes with a starting price of Rs 11,999. To recall, the Xiaomi Mi A3 was launched in India for Rs 12,999, which means that the company has slashed the price of the device by Rs 1,000. This price is for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model.

Xiaomi is also selling the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Mi A3, which comes with a price label of Rs 14,999 in India. As for the colors, the Xiaomi Mi A3 is listed on Mi.com and Flipkart in three color options. These include “More than White,” “Kind of Grey,” and “Not just Blue.” Read on to find out everything about this Android One smartphone from Xiaomi.

Mi A3 specifications, features

The Xiaomi Mi A3 is a part of Google’s Android One program. The newly launched Mi A3 smartphone ships with stock Android Pie out-of-the-box. It is also in line to receive the next Android Q update sometime before the end of this year. The device sports a 6.08-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Optics wise, the Mi A3 comes boasts a triple-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 48-megapixel f/1.78 sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you’ll get a 32-megapixel selfie camera backed by AI features. It is built around an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, paired with Adreno 610 GPU.

With the Mi A3 Android One phone, Xiaomi is offering up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option. One can also expand the internal memory by up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card. The budget device is powered by a large 4,030mAh battery with support for USB Type-C 18W fast charging. For security purpose, you get an in-display fingerprint sensor. The brand has retained the IR Blaster and 3.5mm audio jack as well.

Features Xiaomi Mi A3 Price 12999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display OLED-6.1-inch HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,030mAh

