The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 price in India has been slashed. This, as the company claims, is the first-ever discount on the fitness wearable. The Mi Band 3 has been popular among fitness enthusiasts because of its pocket-friendly price tag. With the latest price cut, the wearable becomes even more enticing.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 price in India

The Mi Band 3 launched in India, priced at Rs 1,999. Now, it receives a price cut, and is available for Rs 1,799. The discounted prices will be applicable during the Amazon Freedom Sale, as well as the Flipkart National Shopping Days sale. There’s however one small catch. This price cut is temporary, and the price tag will go up once the sales are over.

Features, specifications

The Mi Band 3 launched in India back in September last year. As far as features are concerned, the Mi Band 3 comes with a 0.78-inch OLED display with a depressed button in the bottom part of the display. For fitness and activity tracking, there are a bunch of sensors under the hood, along with a heart-rate sensor. The band is also capable of surviving underwater with support for water resistance up to 50 meters. To make sure everything ticks is a battery that is claimed to last up to 20 days on a single charge.

Since then, the Mi Band 3 has been succeeded by the Mi Band 4. However, the next-gen wearable has yet to launch in India. The biggest change on the new wearable is the color AMOLED display on board. It also features a six-axis accelerometer sensor, which helps monitor physical activities while on the move. You can also monitor activities like cycling, swimming, exercise, running and walking. Despite all these upgrades though, the battery underneath the Mi Band 4 continues to last for up to 20 days on a single charge.