Xiaomi Mi Box 4K at Rs 1,000 off deal for Mi TV 4 55: Check offer

Xiaomi is offering its latest smart TV box device, the Mi Box 4K, at Rs 1,000 off to those who own Mi TV 4 55. The deal reduces the price of Mi Box 4K by 33 percent, and the effective offer price comes to Rs 2,499. The Xiaomi Mi TV Box 4K was launched earlier this month along with Mi 10 5G and TWS 2 wireless earphones. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Box 4K now available for purchase: Price in India, features

The Mi TV Box 4K is currently available for Rs 3,499 for regular consumers on mi.com and Flipkart in online retail. Xiaomi says that it can also be purchased from Mi Home stores, and Mi Studio stores. Soon, the company will sell it through partner offline stores as well. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Box 4K streaming device vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is best ?

Mi Box 4K at Rs 1,000 off deal

As noted above, the Xiaomi Mi Box 4K at Rs 1,000 off deal is for owners of Mi TV 4 55 owners. The company had launched the Mi TV 4 55 in 2018 as their first television in India. Now, going forward Xiaomi will not offer any software update on Mi TV 4 55 because the custom chip on the TV does not meet the requirements for Android TV codecs. Hence, Xiaomi has announced this consolation offer to those Mi TV 4 55 owners with discount on Mi Box 4K. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Box VS Amazon Fire TV Stick: जानिए किसमें कितना है दम

The Mi Box 4K is an Android TV streaming media player. The device supports 4K Ultra HD video content playback at 60fps for the sharpest image quality and smoothest video playback. In addition, Mi Box supports the latest HDR10 standard which promises improvements in color and contrast. It can delivers rich audio with Dolby Audio and DTS 2.0 support.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

To get the offer, interested Mi TV 4 55 owners will have to sign up on Xiaomi’s website to receive the discount code. Once submitted, users will receive an email from the company with Rs 1,000 discount code to further purchase the Mi TV Box 4K.