Xiaomi Mi Days Sale: Here are top 10 smartphone offers worth checking out

Here's a list of top 10 mobile offers on smartphones available via Mi.com, Amazon, and Flipkart. These are being offered as a part of the ongoing Xiaomi Mi Days Sale.

  Published: July 5, 2019 12:38 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Days Sale Banner

Xiaomi is currently hosting its Mi Days Sale event across different platforms. As part of the sale, the company is offering a number of interesting offers. These include flat discounts on its smartphones across the entry-level, budget and mid-range segments. The company is also offering cashback on select devices to attract potential buyers. Interested buyers can head over to mi.com, Amazon India or Flipkart to check the available offers.

To make things easy, we have compiled a short list of the top smartphone deals available during the ongoing Xiaomi Mi Days Sale. Here are 10 attractive offers that are worth looking at. Do also check out details like cashback offers, flat discounts, and exchange offers. The Xiaomi Mi Days Sale or the Mi Super Sale will go on till July 9.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

First up in the list is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S. Xiaomi is offering a Rs 1,000 flat discount. In addition to this, users also get an additional Rs 1,000 discount if they opt for the Mi Exchange program. Mi.com is also offering no-cost EMI offers along with optional Mi Protect, and Mi Screen Protect offers.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S
Price 10999
Chipset Snapdragon 660 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 3GB/4GB RAM + 32GB/64GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 is another device that the company launched a few months back. It is available for just Rs 9,999 on mi.com and Amazon India. The Rs 9,999 price indicates a flat Rs 2,000 discount from the original sale price. Xiaomi is also offering an additional Rs 1,000 discount to those opting for the Mi Exchange offer. Similar to the Redmi Note 7S, the Y3 also gets no-cost EMI options, along with optional Mi Protect and Mi Screen Protect on mi.com. In fact, users buying the device on Amazon will also get the benefit of Amazon exchange offer and a no-cost EMI offer.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Y3
Price 9999
Chipset Snapdragon 632 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.26-inch, HD+-1520x720pixels
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Xiaomi Poco F1

Now let’s move on to one of the most popular smartphones in the last one year, the Poco F1. The Poco F1 with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is available starting at Rs 17,999 on mi.com and Flipkart. Xiaomi’s website also offers an additional Rs 3,000 discount to buyers opting for Mi Exchange program. As previously noted, other benefits include no cost EMI, optional Mi Protect and Mi Screen Protect offers on Mi.com. Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer along with a 10 percent discount on Axis Band Buzz Credit Card.

Features Xiaomi Poco F1
Price 17999
Chipset Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 6.18-inch Full HD+-2160 x 1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 5MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Xiaomi Redmi Go

Flipkart is offering a discount on the one and only entry-level smartphone from Xiaomi, the Redmi Go. As part of the offer, buyers can get the base variant of the device for Rs 4,499 instead of the usual Rs 5,999. Redmi Go is the only Android Go smartphone that Xiaomi sells in the Indian market at such a low price. This deal is only available on Flipkart and buyers can further push the price down with the help of a band offer of Flipkart Exchange offer.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Go
Price 4499
Chipset Snapdragon 425 SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition)
Display 5-inch HD-1280x720pixels
Internal Memory 1GB RAM with 8GB storage
Rear Camera 8MP with LED flash
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 3,000mAh

Xiaomi Redmi 7

The company is also offering its recently launched Xiaomi Redmi 7 as part of the sale. Given that this device was just launched, it does not really come at a flat discount. However, given that it is only available on Amazon India, buyers can make use of the no-cost EMI and exchange offers. This will help them push down the price of the device further down.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 7
Price 7999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.26-inch display -720x1520pixels
Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 2MP
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Xiaomi Redmi 6

Xiaomi’s Redmi 6 is available on all three platforms including Mi.com, Amazon, and Flipkart. The base variant of the device with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage is priced at Rs 6,999. This indicates a clear Rs 3,000 discount for buyers. In addition to this, users can make use of Mi Exchange, Mi Protect and Mi Screen Protect on Mi.com. They can also use the Amazon or Flipkart exchange offers along with relevant bank discounts or cashback to increase their savings.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 6
Price 7999
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo (MIUI 10)
Display 5.45-inch HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual 12MP + 5MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 3,000mAh

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Next device in the list the Xiaomi Redmi 6A, the budget range champion for the company. The base variant of the device with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage is priced at Rs 5,999 on Mi.com and Amazon India. Buyers making the purchase on Mi.com can make use of the Mi Exchange, Mi Protect and Mi Screen Protect offer. Amazon India users can make use of the bank offers and Amazon Exchange program to increase their savings.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 6A
Price 5999
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo (MIUI 10)
Display 5.45-inch HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio-1440x720pixels
Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
Rear Camera 13MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 3,000mAh

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2 is the first Android One smartphone on the list. It is available on Amazon India and Mi.com starting at Rs 10,499 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. This comes after an impressive Rs 6,500 discount from the regular price of the device. In addition, Mi Exchange offer will provide an additional discount worth Rs 2,000. Other benefits include Mi Protect and Mi Screen Protect on Mi.com and relevant bank offers and Amazon Exchange on Amazon.

Features Xiaomi Mi A2
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 5.99-inch FHD+, 18:9 aspect ratio-2160×1080pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Dual Cameras 20MP + 12MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 3,010mAh

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

Second last device in the list is the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro. Similar to the Xiaomi Mi A2, the Redmi 6 Pro is also only available of Amazon India and Mi.com. Buyers can get their hands on the base variant of the device at just Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage after up to Rs 4,000 flat discount. Buyers can also make use of similar exchange offers and no cost EMI options on Mi.com and Amazon India.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro
Price 9999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 5.84-inch Full HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-2280x1080pixels
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 5MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

The last device in the list is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro. The base variant of the device with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant for the device is priced at Rs 13,999 instead of Rs 17,999. The device is only available on Mi.com and Flipkart with exchange offers and relevant bank offers.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
Price 13999
Chipset Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 6.26-inch, Full HD+-1080 x 2160 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 5MP
Front Camera 20MP + 2MP
Battery 4,000mAh

  Published Date: July 5, 2019 12:38 PM IST

