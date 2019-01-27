comscore
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Xiaomi Mi Days on Flipkart: Deals on Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Poco F1 and more
News

Xiaomi Mi Days on Flipkart: Deals on Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Poco F1 and more

Deals

Xiaomi and Flipkart are offering big discounts on a range of popular smartphones.

  • Published: January 27, 2019 3:51 PM IST
xiaomi mi days

E-commerce sites have concluded Republic Day sales, but that doesn’t end the discounts. Flipkart and Xiaomi are once again gearing up for yet another sale called “Mi Days” which starts tonight at 12:00AM. The sale takes place between January 28 and will continue till January 30 where you get up to flat Rs 4,000 off. There are no cost EMI and exchange discounts you can avail too. Here’s a look at the discounts and offers you can avail.

Xiaomi Redmi 6

The budget Redmi 6 smartphone from Xiaomi comes with a full screen display, dual cameras at the back, and a 12nm MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC. The smartphone recently got a price cut after which the bade model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 7,999, whereas the higher model with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 8,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Review: Incremental updates keep this right at the top of the budget range

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Review: Incremental updates keep this right at the top of the budget range

During the Mi Days sale, Xiaomi and Flipkart are offering flat Rs 500 off, meaning you can get the base variant for Rs 7,499 and the 64GB variant for Rs 8,499. You can also exchange your old smartphone for a new Redmi 6 and get up to Rs 8,500 off, which will bring down the effective cost to just Rs 500.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

The Redmi Note 5 Pro that was launched in February last year recently got a price cut, after which the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 12,999, whereas the top end model with 6GB RAM and 64GB is available for Rs 13,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Review: A big step up

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Review: A big step up

However, during the Mi Days sale, the base model will be available for Rs 10,999, whereas the higher model will go for Rs 12,999. No cost EMI options, and exchange discount of up to Rs 12,600 will also be offered.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Successor to the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with dual front and rear cameras, P2i coating for water resistance, and 4,000mAh battery among other features.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review: Brings in upgrades that matter

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review: Brings in upgrades that matter

Currently available for Rs 13,999 (4GB RAM + 64GB) and Rs 15,999 (6GB RAM + 64GB), the base model will be available for Rs 12,999, whereas the top-end model can be purchased for Rs 14,999. Flipkart will also be offering exchange discounts and no cost EMI options.

Xiaomi Poco F1

Xiaomi introduced a sub-brand Poco under which it launched the flagship killer Poco F1 with a starting price of Rs 20,999. It recently got a permanent discount of Rs 1,000 bringing the price down to Rs 19,999. Now, during Mi Days sale, the smartphone is set to get further discount where the base model will be available for just Rs 18,999 (6GB RAM + 64GB).

Xiaomi Poco F1 Review: So much power, so little money

Also Read

Xiaomi Poco F1 Review: So much power, so little money

The other two variants also get a discount where the 6GB RAM + 128GB RAM model will be available for Rs 21,999, whereas the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model will be available for just Rs 25,999. For the price, the smartphone comes with a flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC, dual rear cameras, a notched display, and IR Face unlock feature.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

13999

Android 7.1.2 Nougat
Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-Core Processor
12 MP + 5 MP dual Camera
Xiaomi Poco F1

Xiaomi Poco F1

3.67

20999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12MP + 5MP
Xiaomi Redmi 6

Xiaomi Redmi 6

7999

Android 8.1 Oreo (MIUI 10)
MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC
Dual 12MP + 5MP
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

2.5

13999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC
12MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: January 27, 2019 3:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
TRAI hopeful of 90% customer on-boarding by February 1 deadline
thumb-img
News
Google Duo launching soon for web clients
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 price in India leaked again ahead of January 28 launch
thumb-img
News
WhatsApp end-to-end encryption set to weaken with Facebook integration

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

TRAI hopeful of 90% customer on-boarding by February 1 deadline

Nokia 1 Plus render, specifications leaked; likely to compete with Xiaomi Redmi Go

OnePlus 6T users reporting battery drain issue caused by an unknown bug

Airtel reintroduces Rs 100, Rs 500 top-up talk time recharges

Google Duo launching soon for web clients

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Days sale on Flipkart: Deals on Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1 and more

Deals

Xiaomi Mi Days sale on Flipkart: Deals on Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1 and more
Nokia 1 Plus render, specifications leaked; likely to compete with Xiaomi Redmi Go

News

Nokia 1 Plus render, specifications leaked; likely to compete with Xiaomi Redmi Go
India smartphone mkt expands 10% in 2018, fastest among major mkts: Counterpoint

News

India smartphone mkt expands 10% in 2018, fastest among major mkts: Counterpoint
Xiaomi continues to lead India's smartphone market in Q4 2018: Counterpoint

News

Xiaomi continues to lead India's smartphone market in Q4 2018: Counterpoint
Watch the Redmi Note 7 being used as a chopping board

News

Watch the Redmi Note 7 being used as a chopping board

हिंदी समाचार

एप्पल की इलेक्ट्रिक कार परियोजना के 200 कर्मियों का होगा तबादला

नोकिया की अमेरिका में फिर से एंट्री, वेरिजॉन और क्रिकेट वायरलेस के साथ पार्टनरशिप

'दुनिया के 55% से ज्यादा PC ऐप आउटडेटेड सॉफ्टवेयर पर चल रहे हैं'

माइक्रोसॉफ्ट का सर्च इंजन बिंग चीन में हुआ ब्लॉक

इस स्मार्टफोन के ऊपर काटे गए सेब और केले, फिर भी नहीं टूटी डिस्प्ले

News

TRAI hopeful of 90% customer on-boarding by February 1 deadline
News
TRAI hopeful of 90% customer on-boarding by February 1 deadline
Nokia 1 Plus render, specifications leaked; likely to compete with Xiaomi Redmi Go

News

Nokia 1 Plus render, specifications leaked; likely to compete with Xiaomi Redmi Go
OnePlus 6T users reporting battery drain issue caused by an unknown bug

News

OnePlus 6T users reporting battery drain issue caused by an unknown bug
Airtel reintroduces Rs 100, Rs 500 top-up talk time recharges

News

Airtel reintroduces Rs 100, Rs 500 top-up talk time recharges
Google Duo launching soon for web clients

News

Google Duo launching soon for web clients