Xiaomi Mi Days on Flipkart: Deals on Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Poco F1 and more

E-commerce sites have concluded Republic Day sales, but that doesn’t end the discounts. Flipkart and Xiaomi are once again gearing up for yet another sale called “Mi Days” which starts tonight at 12:00AM. The sale takes place between January 28 and will continue till January 30 where you get up to flat Rs 4,000 off. There are no cost EMI and exchange discounts you can avail too. Here’s a look at the discounts and offers you can avail.

Xiaomi Redmi 6

The budget Redmi 6 smartphone from Xiaomi comes with a full screen display, dual cameras at the back, and a 12nm MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC. The smartphone recently got a price cut after which the bade model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 7,999, whereas the higher model with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 8,999.

During the Mi Days sale, Xiaomi and Flipkart are offering flat Rs 500 off, meaning you can get the base variant for Rs 7,499 and the 64GB variant for Rs 8,499. You can also exchange your old smartphone for a new Redmi 6 and get up to Rs 8,500 off, which will bring down the effective cost to just Rs 500.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

The Redmi Note 5 Pro that was launched in February last year recently got a price cut, after which the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 12,999, whereas the top end model with 6GB RAM and 64GB is available for Rs 13,999.

However, during the Mi Days sale, the base model will be available for Rs 10,999, whereas the higher model will go for Rs 12,999. No cost EMI options, and exchange discount of up to Rs 12,600 will also be offered.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Successor to the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with dual front and rear cameras, P2i coating for water resistance, and 4,000mAh battery among other features.

Currently available for Rs 13,999 (4GB RAM + 64GB) and Rs 15,999 (6GB RAM + 64GB), the base model will be available for Rs 12,999, whereas the top-end model can be purchased for Rs 14,999. Flipkart will also be offering exchange discounts and no cost EMI options.

Xiaomi Poco F1

Xiaomi introduced a sub-brand Poco under which it launched the flagship killer Poco F1 with a starting price of Rs 20,999. It recently got a permanent discount of Rs 1,000 bringing the price down to Rs 19,999. Now, during Mi Days sale, the smartphone is set to get further discount where the base model will be available for just Rs 18,999 (6GB RAM + 64GB).

The other two variants also get a discount where the 6GB RAM + 128GB RAM model will be available for Rs 21,999, whereas the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model will be available for just Rs 25,999. For the price, the smartphone comes with a flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC, dual rear cameras, a notched display, and IR Face unlock feature.