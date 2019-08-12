In case you’ve missed out on Xiaomi’s Independence Day sale, which was until August 11, then need not to worry, because Xiaomi and Amazon India have kicked off another ‘Mi Days’ sale on the e-commerce platform. The seven-day ‘Mi Days’ sale has started today on August 15 and will continue until Sunday, August 18. Amazon listing notes discounts on Xiaomi smartphones up to Rs 7,500, with additional Rs 2,000 off on exchanging your old smartphones. Other listed offers include No Cost EMI with ICICI Bank credit cards, 5 percent cashback with HDFC cards and more. Here are some of the offers that you should take a look at.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Xiaomi is selling one variant of the entry-level Redmi 6A during Mi Days sale on Amazon. The phone was launched last year in two variants, but the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant can only be purchased on Amazon for Rs 6,199. The handset offers a 12nm MediaTek MT6761 Helio A22 SoC and bears a 3,000mAh battery under the hood.

Xiaomi Redmi 7

The Redmi 7 with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage is available at Rs 7,499 after the price drop. It features a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a dot notch and is powered by Snapdragon 632 SoC. There is dual 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It comes in two storage variants: 2GB + 32GB and 3GB + 32GB. The discount is also applicable on the 3GB RAM variant, which costs Rs 8,499.

Xiaomi Mi A2

The Mi Days sale has Mi A2 on offer for Rs 9,999. It is Xiaomi’s second smartphone with stock Android OS with Android One program. It comes with dual rear cameras, a 20-megapixel front camera, 3,010mAh battery and more. Offered in two variants, the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is available for Rs 9,999, whereas the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model is priced at 15,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

The Redmi Y3 was launched as a selfie-centric device succeeding the Redmi Y2. However, its overall design, specifications and selfie camera have made it a hit. The Redmi Y3 comes in two storage variants. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 8,999 during Mi Days sale. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 11,999.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro First Look

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

The Redmi 6 Pro is also on the sale in Mi Days on Amazon India. Consumers can get the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant for Rs 8,999. There is also a 4GB/64GB configuration on sale for Rs 10,999. You can also avail ICICI Rs 1,500 offer over this purchase. The phone is built around a 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset and bears two cameras at the back. Xiaomi has stuffed in a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. On all above phones, Amazon is running ICICI cards offer, exchange offer and no-cost EMI.