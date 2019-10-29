comscore Xiaomi Mi Days sale on Amazon India: Check out the last day deals
Xiaomi Mi Days sale on Amazon India: Check out last day deals on Mi A3, Redmi 7 and more

Xiaomi Mi Days sale is being held from October 26 to October 29 on Amazon India. Check out the deals and offers available on the last day of the sale.

  Published: October 29, 2019 11:51 AM IST
Image: Rehan Hooda

Xiaomi Mi Days, the four day sale on Amazon India, has entered its last day. If you missed out on getting new smartphone during Diwali then this could be a great option. During the sale, Xiaomi products are available with up to Rs 10,000 off. There is also up to Rs 1,000 cashback available on these devices as Amazon Pay balance. In addition, those using Citibank Credit Cards can avail 10 percent instant savings. Here is a look at top deals on the last day of Mi Days sale on Amazon India:

Xiaomi Mi A3

The Mi A3 is the third Android One smartphone from Xiaomi in India. The smartphone is available for Rs 12,999 during the Mi Days sale. The base model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and is getting a discount of Rs 2,000. The 6GB RAM variant offering 128GB storage is available for Rs 15,999. It is available with a discount of Rs 1,500. The smartphone has a 6.01-inch HD AMOLED display with in-display fingerprint sensor. Powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC, the smartphone is available with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage.

It also features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection at the front and has glass back. There is a 48-megapixel triple rear camera with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also features a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. It supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C and 4G LTE. It packs a 4,030mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. It runs Android Pie and comes in Kind of Grey, Not just Blue and more than White colors.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Review: One for the purists

Xiaomi Mi A3 Review: One for the purists

Xiaomi Redmi 7

Xiaomi Redmi 7 is available with a price cut of Rs 3,000 during the Mi Days sale. The Redmi 7 with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 6,999 while the 3GB RAM variant is available for Rs 7,999. It features a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a dot notch and is powered by the Snapdragon 632 SoC. It comes with 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It comes in two storage variants: 2GB + 32GB and 3GB + 32GB. The discount is applicable only on the 2GB RAM variant. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and runs MIUI 10.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

The third smartphone deal is available on Redmi Y3 during the Mi Days sale. The smartphone with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 7,999. The Redmi Y3’s selling point is the 32-megapixel selfie camera. It comes in three colors including gradient style blue and red. Powered by Snapdragon 632, the Redmi Y3 features a 6.26-inch HD+ display. There is dual 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel AI rear camera setup. There is 4,000mAh battery, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it runs MIUI 10.

Xiaomi Mi 10,000mAh Power Bank 2i

The 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i is available for Rs 899 while the 20,000mAh Power Bank 2i is available for Rs 1,499. The 10,000mAh variant is available in black and red colors while the 20,000mAh model is available in sandstone black finish. They both support 18W fast charging.

Watch: Top five smartphones that are Made in India

Other deals on Mi devices

During Mi Days sale on Flipkart, Xiaomi‘s 120cm USB cable is available for Rs 229. The 9V 2A Mi India Standard Adapter with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support is available for Rs 499. The 5V 2A standard charger is available for Rs 499. The Mi Sports Bluetooth earphones is available for Rs 1,449 while the Mi Super Bass Wireless headphone is available for Rs 1,799.

  • Published Date: October 29, 2019 11:51 AM IST

