comscore Xiaomi Mi Days sale on Amazon India: Top offers and more
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Xiaomi Mi Days sale on Amazon India: Discounts on Poco F1, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Mi A3 and more
News

Xiaomi Mi Days sale on Amazon India: Discounts on Poco F1, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Mi A3 and more

Deals

Amazon has partnered with HDFC Bank for the Mi Days sale and consumers will get instant discount 10 percent discount (with up to Rs 1,500) on select Xiaomi smartphones under this offer.

  • Published: November 19, 2019 1:11 PM IST
xiaomi-mi-days-sale-amazon-india

Xiaomi and Amazon India have kicked off another ‘Mi Days’ sale on the e-commerce platform this month. The last Mi Days sale ended yesterday, and today there is another one. The Xiaomi Mi Days sale is scheduled from November 19 to November 25. Just like the last Mi Days sale, consumers will get to purchase a number of Xiaomi phones on extra 10 percent discount with HDFC debit cards. A week long sale has already started on Amazon India and will continue until November 25.

Amazon has partnered with HDFC Bank for the Mi Days sale and consumers will get instant discount 10 percent discount (with up to Rs 1,500) on select Xiaomi smartphones under this offer. Furthermore, the e-commerce portal is also offering a better exchange value and no-cost EMI. Almost all Xiaomi smartphones specifically available through Amazon India are part of Mi Days sale. Here are the details.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 with 3GB RAM launched in offline market: Price, Features

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 with 3GB RAM launched in offline market: Price, Features

Poco F1

The company’s flagship smartphone, the Poco F1 is also available at an interesting price point. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant can be bought for Rs 15,999. The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage model is available for Rs 18,999 during Xiaomi Mi Days sale.

Xiaomi Mi A3

The Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone is available for Rs 12,999 during the Mi Days sale. The base model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage has got a discount of Rs 1,000. The 6GB RAM variant offering 128GB storage is available for Rs 15,999. The smartphone has a 6.01-inch HD AMOLED display with in-display fingerprint sensor. Powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC, the smartphone is available with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage.

Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi A3, Xiaomi Mi A3 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

The third smartphone deal is available on Redmi Y3 during the Mi Days sale. The smartphone with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 8,999. The Redmi Y3’s selling point is the 32-megapixel selfie camera. It comes in three colors including gradient style blue and red. Powered by Snapdragon 632, the Redmi Y3 features a 6.26-inch HD+ display. There is dual 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel AI rear camera setup. There is 4,000mAh battery, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it runs MIUI 10.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7

To begin with, the e-commerce giant is offering Xiaomi Redmi 7 at a starting price of Rs 7,499 for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The 3GB RAM variant is available for Rs 8,499. It features a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a dot notch and is powered by the Snapdragon 632 SoC. The camera setup is of 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear lens and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It comes in two storage variants: 2GB + 32GB and 3GB + 32GB. The discount is applicable only on the 2GB RAM variant. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and runs MIUI 10.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 19, 2019 1:11 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3

12999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
Xiaomi Redmi Y3

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

8999

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 632 SoC
Dual - 12MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi Days sale on Amazon India: Top offers
Deals
Xiaomi Mi Days sale on Amazon India: Top offers
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition launched

Valve finally announces new Half-Life game in VR, Half-Life: Alyx

Gaming

Valve finally announces new Half-Life game in VR, Half-Life: Alyx

Apple rolls out iOS 13.2.3 update

News

Apple rolls out iOS 13.2.3 update

Xiaomi makes 99% of phones sold in India

News

Xiaomi makes 99% of phones sold in India

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier Review

Infinix S5 Lite Review

Noise Shots X-Buds Review

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop Review

LG G8s ThinQ Review

16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 teardown reveals new thermal system and more

Realme C1, Realme 2 updates rolling out in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition launched

Apple rolls out iOS 13.2.3 update

Xiaomi makes 99% of phones sold in India

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Days sale on Amazon India: Top offers

Deals

Xiaomi Mi Days sale on Amazon India: Top offers
Xiaomi makes 99% of phones sold in India

News

Xiaomi makes 99% of phones sold in India
Xiaomi showcases its Make in India efforts as part of Quality with Mi month

News

Xiaomi showcases its Make in India efforts as part of Quality with Mi month
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 with 3GB RAM launched in offline market

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 with 3GB RAM launched in offline market
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, Specifications

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, Specifications

हिंदी समाचार

Mi Super Sale: 12 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते मिल रहे हैं स्मार्टफोन, ये हैं सभी डील्स

भारत में बेचे जाने वाले Xiaomi के 99 प्रतिशत फोन हैं Made in India

Thomson ने Flipkart पर शुरू की Sale, 7,499 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत पर मिल रहे हैं टीवी

Samsung ने लॉन्च किया Galaxy Note 10+ का Star Wars स्पेशल एडिशन, ये हैं खूबियां

Iron Man सूट को एक युवक ने इंडियन आर्मी के लिए किया डेवलप, देखें कैसे करता है काम

News

16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 teardown reveals new thermal system and more
News
16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 teardown reveals new thermal system and more
Realme C1, Realme 2 updates rolling out in India

News

Realme C1, Realme 2 updates rolling out in India
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition launched
Apple rolls out iOS 13.2.3 update

News

Apple rolls out iOS 13.2.3 update
Xiaomi makes 99% of phones sold in India

News

Xiaomi makes 99% of phones sold in India