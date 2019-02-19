comscore
  • Xiaomi Mi Days sale on Amazon India: Discounts on Redmi 6A, Mi A2, Redmi 6 Pro, Mi smart TVs
Xiaomi Mi Days sale on Amazon India: Discounts on Redmi 6A, Mi A2, Redmi 6 Pro, Mi smart TVs

The Amazon India sale is slated to end on February 23.

  • Updated: February 19, 2019 2:28 PM IST
Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

Amazon India is hosting ‘Mi Days’ sale and is offering captivating discounts, exchange offers and no-cost EMI on several Xiaomi devices. Meanwhile, Flipkart is also hosting its five-day Mobiles Bonanza sale, where the e-commerce giant is offering attractive discounts on Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme and Asus devices.

Both the sales are already live. The Amazon India sale is slated to end on February 23. The website has partnered with ICICI Bank and is offering 5 percent of instant discount on using ICICI debit and credit cards. Here’s a look at the top deals and discounts available during the Xiaomi ‘Mi Days’ sale.

Xiaomi Mi A2

To begin with, the e-commerce giant is offering Xiaomi’s Mi A2 Android One smartphone for Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. Customers can also purchase the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant for Rs 15,999. The listing also stated that buyers considering to buy the Mi A2, can also get an extra discount of Rs 2,000 on exchange of an old device. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and is backed by a small 3,000mAh battery. It offers dual rear camera setup and packs a 5.9-inch display.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

The Redmi 6 Pro is also on the sale. Xiaomi fans can get it for Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant. There is also a 4GB/64GB configuration on sale for Rs 10,999. You can get up to rs 7,146 off on exchange. It is built around a 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset and bears two cameras at the back. Xiaomi has stuffed in a 4,000mAh battery under the hood.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is selling for a discounted price label of Rs 11,999. Interestingly, Amazon India is offering both the 4GB/64GB and 6GB/64GB configurations for the same mentioned price. The exchange value for this smartphone is up to Rs 10,050. The handset features a 5.99-inch display and is powered by a Snapdragon 636 chipset. It is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

The Redmi Y2 can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 7,999. One can get the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant for this price. The device was earlier available for Rs 10,499 on the Amazon India website. The exchange value offer is up to Rs 7,087. The Redmi Y2 houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC under the hood. It is backed by a small 3,080mAh and sports a dual camera system on the rear side.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

The Redmi 6A, which Xiaomi labeled as ‘Desh ka smartphone,’ is also on the sale. It is currently selling for a starting price tag of Rs 5,999 for the base 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant. As for the 2GB/32GB configuration, the Redmi 6A is available for Rs 6,499. The entry-level handset offers a 12nm MediaTek MT6761 Helio A22 SoC and bears a 3,000mAh battery under the hood. Besides, the e-commerce giant is also offering discounts on Xiaomi Mi TVs with a starting price of Rs 13,999.

  • Published Date: February 19, 2019 2:22 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 19, 2019 2:28 PM IST

