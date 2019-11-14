comscore Xiaomi Mi Days sale on Amazon India: Offers and Discounts
Xiaomi Mi Days sale on Amazon India: Discounts on Redmi 7, Mi A3, Redmi Y3, Poco F1 and more

Amazon has partnered with HDFC Bank for the Mi Days sale and consumers will get instant discount 10 percent discount (with up to Rs 1,500) on select Xiaomi smartphones under this offer. Furthermore, the e-commerce portal is also offering a better exchange value and no-cost EMI.

  Published: November 14, 2019 11:40 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 7A

Xiaomi and Amazon India have kicked off another ‘Mi Days’ sale on the e-commerce platform where you’ll get to purchase a number of Xiaomi phones on extra 10 percent discount with HDFC debit cards. The five-day ‘Mi Days’ sale started today on November 14 and will continue until November 18.

Amazon has partnered with HDFC Bank for the Mi Days sale and consumers will get instant discount 10 percent discount (with up to Rs 1,500) on select Xiaomi smartphones under this offer. Furthermore, the e-commerce portal is also offering a better exchange value and no-cost EMI. Almost all Xiaomi smartphones specifically available through Amazon India are part of Mi Days sale. Here are the details.

Xiaomi Redmi 7

To begin with, the e-commerce giant is offering Xiaomi Redmi 7 at a starting price of Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The 3GB RAM variant is available for Rs 7,999. It features a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a dot notch and is powered by the Snapdragon 632 SoC. It comes with 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It comes in two storage variants: 2GB + 32GB and 3GB + 32GB. The discount is applicable only on the 2GB RAM variant. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and runs MIUI 10.

Xiaomi Mi Days

Xiaomi Mi A3

The Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone is available for Rs 12,999 during the Mi Days sale. The base model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage has got a discount of Rs 1,000. The 6GB RAM variant offering 128GB storage is available for Rs 15,999. The smartphone has a 6.01-inch HD AMOLED display with in-display fingerprint sensor. Powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC, the smartphone is available with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

The third smartphone deal is available on Redmi Y3 during the Mi Days sale. The smartphone with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 7,999. The Redmi Y3’s selling point is the 32-megapixel selfie camera. It comes in three colors including gradient style blue and red. Powered by Snapdragon 632, the Redmi Y3 features a 6.26-inch HD+ display. There is dual 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel AI rear camera setup. There is 4,000mAh battery, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it runs MIUI 10.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Poco F1

The company’s flagship smartphone, the Poco F1 is also available at an interesting price point. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant can be bought for Rs 15,999. The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage model is available for Rs 18,999 during Xiaomi Mi Days sale.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: November 14, 2019 11:40 AM IST

