Xiaomi Mi Fan Fest sale reveals offers on Mi 10T Pro, laptops and more

If you have been wanting to buy a Xiaomi laptop or a smartphone and were waiting for some offers, you are in luck. Xiaomi has announced its Mi Fan Fest sale details for a variety of its products and consumers can save a lot over the original launch prices. The sale will start from April 8 and will include Xiaomi's popular Re 1 flash sale along with massive discounts on other products.

During the sale period, customer will be able to buy the Mi 10i, Mi TV 4A 32 Horizon Edition, Redmi 9 Power and others at a price of Re 1. One of the highlights of the MFF sale period is the Mi 10T Pro, which will be available with a discount of Rs 13,000 over its original launch price. Additionally, the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition will also go on sale with a discount of Rs 13,000.

Mi Fan Fest sale details revealed

For customers making their purchase from Xiaomi's website, there will be multiple discounts and offers across various sale offerings. The popular Re 1 flash sale will take place from April 8 to April 13 everyday at 4pm. Xiaomi says that the products eligible for this Re 1 flash sale include Mi 10i, Mi TV 4A 32 Horizon Edition, Redmi 9 Power, Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones, Mi Beard Trimmer1C and more.

Additionally, as part of the Bonanza Deals, Xiaomi will offer up to Rs 12,000 off on various product categories such as laptops, smartphones, smart TVs and more. Customers will be able to enjoy extra benefits with transactions made via ICICI debit and credit card, Axis bank debit and credit cards, and HDFC credit cards.

As part of the Smart Deals offers, consumers can avail discounts of Rs 4,499 on Mi Air Purifier 3 and other smart home products. The Crazy Deals offers will be available everyday at 10 am and bring substantial discounts on many Xiaomi products. One can avail discounts of Rs 13,000 on Mi Notebook Horizon 14, Rs 13,000 on the Mi 10T Pro, and Rs 8000 on the Redmi Note 9. There’s also a discount of Rs 4,000 on the Mi TV 4A 108 cm (43) Horizon Edition and Rs 1,100 on Redmi Earbuds S as well.

Under the Pick N Choose offers, consumers will be able to create a bundle of 3 products and get amazing deals. For customers purchasing from Mi Homes, there will be a gift voucher worth over Rs 10,000 from brands like Cultfit, MakeMyTrip, Zoomcar, The Man Company, Lenskart, Tokn, and Magicpin, and others. This offer will last from April 6 and last until May 17. Additionally, one lucky customer will get 100 percent cashback everyday at Mi Home stores.