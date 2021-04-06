comscore Xiaomi Mi Fan Fest sale reveals offers on Mi 10T Pro, laptops and more
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Xiaomi Mi Fan Fest sale details revealed, massive offers on Mi 10T Pro, Mi Notebook Horizon 14 and more
News

Xiaomi Mi Fan Fest sale details revealed, massive offers on Mi 10T Pro, Mi Notebook Horizon 14 and more

Deals

Xiaomi has revealed some of the offers consumers can bag during the Mi Fan Fest sale period on laptops, smart TVs and smartphones.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Image: Mi 10T Pro

If you have been wanting to buy a Xiaomi laptop or a smartphone and were waiting for some offers, you are in luck. Xiaomi has announced its Mi Fan Fest sale details for a variety of its products and consumers can save a lot over the original launch prices. The sale will start from April 8 and will include Xiaomi’s popular Re 1 flash sale along with massive discounts on other products. Also Read - Redmi TV X55 review: New name, new features but same old value

During the sale period, customer will be able to buy the Mi 10i, Mi TV 4A 32 Horizon Edition, Redmi 9 Power and others at a price of Re 1. One of the highlights of the MFF sale period is the Mi 10T Pro, which will be available with a discount of Rs 13,000 over its original launch price. Additionally, the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition will also go on sale with a discount of Rs 13,000. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F12 vs Redmi Note 10 vs Poco M3: Price in India, specs comparison

Mi Fan Fest sale details revealed

For customers making their purchase from Xiaomi’s website, there will be multiple discounts and offers across various sale offerings. The popular Re 1 flash sale will take place from April 8 to April 13 everyday at 4pm. Xiaomi says that the products eligible for this Re 1 flash sale include Mi 10i, Mi TV 4A 32 Horizon Edition, Redmi 9 Power, Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones, Mi Beard Trimmer1C and more. Also Read - Mi Band 6 new update brings this unique feature for users

xiaomi

Image: Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition

Additionally, as part of the Bonanza Deals, Xiaomi will offer up to Rs 12,000 off on various product categories such as laptops, smartphones, smart TVs and more. Customers will be able to enjoy extra benefits with transactions made via ICICI debit and credit card, Axis bank debit and credit cards, and HDFC credit cards.

As part of the Smart Deals offers, consumers can avail discounts of Rs 4,499 on Mi Air Purifier 3 and other smart home products. The Crazy Deals offers will be available everyday at 10 am and bring substantial discounts on many Xiaomi products. One can avail discounts of Rs 13,000 on Mi Notebook Horizon 14, Rs 13,000 on the Mi 10T Pro, and Rs 8000 on the Redmi Note 9. There’s also a discount of Rs 4,000 on the Mi TV 4A 108 cm (43) Horizon Edition and Rs 1,100 on Redmi Earbuds S as well.

Under the Pick N Choose offers, consumers will be able to create a bundle of 3 products and get amazing deals. For customers purchasing from Mi Homes, there will be a gift voucher worth over Rs 10,000 from brands like Cultfit, MakeMyTrip, Zoomcar, The Man Company, Lenskart, Tokn, and Magicpin, and others. This offer will last from April 6 and last until May 17. Additionally, one lucky customer will get 100 percent cashback everyday at Mi Home stores.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 6, 2021 5:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

HP Chromebook 11a launches in India at Rs 21,999, is aimed at students
Laptops
HP Chromebook 11a launches in India at Rs 21,999, is aimed at students
Galaxy S10 Lite gets April 2021 security patch update soon after previous patch roll out

Mobiles

Galaxy S10 Lite gets April 2021 security patch update soon after previous patch roll out

Microsoft could hold a What s Next for Gaming event this month

Gaming

Microsoft could hold a What s Next for Gaming event this month

LG to wrap up smartphone business this July, but its a good news for buyers: Here's why

Deals

LG to wrap up smartphone business this July, but its a good news for buyers: Here's why

Siri gets new voices: How to change it in the latest iOS 14.5 update

How To

Siri gets new voices: How to change it in the latest iOS 14.5 update

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Xiaomi Mi Fan Fest sale reveals offers on Mi 10T Pro, laptops and more

OnePlus Pay India launch imminent, likely to take on existing digital platforms

HP Chromebook 11a launches in India at Rs 21,999, is aimed at students

Microsoft could hold a What s Next for Gaming event this month

LG to wrap up smartphone business this July, but its a good news for buyers: Here's why

Best prepaid plans with 3GB daily data, unlimited calls and more

Samsung Galaxy F12 vs Redmi Note 10 vs Poco M3

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs Vivo X60 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: How do they compare?

Top 10 smartphones set to launch in India in April 2021

Top 6 upcoming 5G mobile phones launching in India in April 2021: Mi 11 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy M42, and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Fan Fest sale reveals offers on Mi 10T Pro, laptops and more

Deals

Xiaomi Mi Fan Fest sale reveals offers on Mi 10T Pro, laptops and more
Redmi TV X55 review: New name, new features but same old value

Reviews

Redmi TV X55 review: New name, new features but same old value
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp का नया फीचर, अब iPhone और एंड्रॉइड की टेंशन होगी खत्म

Samsung Galaxy A31 स्मार्टफोन हुआ सस्ता, जानें इसकी नई कीमत

Google Translate का जलवा, 1 अरब से ज्यादा बार हुआ डाउनलोड

OPPO F19 स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

OnePlus Pay जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च; Google Pay, Paytm और PhonePe से होगा मुकाबला

Latest Videos

OnePlus 9 Pro review: A workhorse but optics need improvement

Reviews

OnePlus 9 Pro review: A workhorse but optics need improvement
Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss

Reviews

Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss
OnePlus 9 review: Heavy on hardware and specs but camera disappoints

Reviews

OnePlus 9 review: Heavy on hardware and specs but camera disappoints
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review

News

Xiaomi Mi Fan Fest sale reveals offers on Mi 10T Pro, laptops and more
Deals
Xiaomi Mi Fan Fest sale reveals offers on Mi 10T Pro, laptops and more
OnePlus Pay India launch imminent, likely to take on existing digital platforms

News

OnePlus Pay India launch imminent, likely to take on existing digital platforms
HP Chromebook 11a launches in India at Rs 21,999, is aimed at students

Laptops

HP Chromebook 11a launches in India at Rs 21,999, is aimed at students
Microsoft could hold a What s Next for Gaming event this month

Gaming

Microsoft could hold a What s Next for Gaming event this month
LG to wrap up smartphone business this July, but its a good news for buyers: Here's why

Deals

LG to wrap up smartphone business this July, but its a good news for buyers: Here's why

new arrivals in india

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers