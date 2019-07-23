Xiaomi Mi Fifth Anniversary Sale: Top deals and Offers

Xiaomi is marking is fifth year anniversary in India in a big way. The company first launched the Redmi 7A as the new benchmark for entry-level smartphones. It then followed up with the launch of Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro, the first premium devices under Redmi sub-brand. It has also introduced new products like the Mi Bluetooth Neckband Earphones as part of the anniversary. Now, the company has also announced fifth anniversary sale from July 23 to July 25. The sale is being held across Mi.com, Mi Homes, Mi Stores, online platforms such as Amazon India and Flipkart and partner offline stores.

The sale is being held across Mi.com, Mi Homes, Mi Stores, online platforms such as Amazon India and Flipkart and partner offline stores. During the sale, the Redmi 7A and Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available via open sale. There is also price drop on some of its best selling smartphones in the country. Xiaomi is even offering discount on its Mi LED TV 4A series to celebrate fifth year anniversary. There is also Rs 5 flash sale and 5 percent discount on SBI credit card and EMI transactions. Here is a look at all the deals and offers available during the sale.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Xiaomi Rs 5 flash sale

As part of Rs 5 flash sale, Xiaomi is offering the Redmi Note 7 Pro with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It is also offering the Mi Luggage 20-inch model, 32-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro and the Redmi Y3 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. These products will be available for mere Rs 5 and these flash sale are being at 4PM and 6PM. The Redmi Note 7 Pro and Mi Luggage will be available at 4PM today while Redmi Y3 and 32-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro will be available at 6PM today.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi 7A on open sale

During the three day sale, Xiaomi is offering the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi 7A via open sale. These two devices are generally available via flash sale. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is one of the best selling smartphone in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment. It comes in two storage variants: 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM variant with 64GB or 128GB storage. The 4GB RAM variant is available for Rs 13,999. The 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 15,999 while 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999.

The Redmi 7A was launched early this month as a new entry-level smartphone. The successor to Redmi 6A builds on the success of its predecessor by updating specifications and not raising the price. The Redmi 7A is priced at Rs 5,999 for the 2GB + 16GB variant while 2GB + 32GB is priced at Rs 6,199. Both the phones are available with Rs 200 discount. The 16GB storage variant is available at introductory price of Rs 5,799 while 32GB storage variant is available for Rs 5,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 at Rs 7,499

The Redmi 7 is getting a price drop of Rs 2,500 on its MRP at the time of launch. The Redmi 7 with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage is available at Rs 7,499 after the price drop. It features a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a dot notch and is powered by Snapdragon 632 SoC. There is dual 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It comes in two storage variants: 2GB + 32GB and 3GB + 32GB. The discount is applicable only on the 2GB RAM variant. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and runs MIUI 10.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro and Mi A2 at Rs 9,999

During the sale, the Redmi 6 Pro and Mi A2 are available at discounted price of Rs 9,999. The Redmi 6 Pro is getting a price drop of Rs 3,500 while Mi A2 is seeing a price drop of Rs 7,500. The Mi A2 also comes with cashback offers of Rs 1,000 on the 4GB RAM variant and Rs 3,000 on the 6GB RAM variant with exchange.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 and Redmi Y3 starting at Rs 8,999

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is getting a price cut of Rs 5,000 during the sale. The Redmi Y2, after price drop, is available for Rs 8,999. The Redmi Y3, which is the newest selfie-centric smartphone, is seeting a price drop of Rs 3,000. The variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 8,999. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 10,999.

Other smartphone deals

During the Mi Fifth Anniversary sale, Xiaomi is offering a price drop of Rs 6,000 on Redmi Note 5 Pro. The 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is now available for Rs 11,999. The Redmi 6A with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 6,199. The Redmi 6 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 6,999 while Redmi Note 7S with 4GB RAM is available for Rs 9,999. The Poco F1 with 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM are available for Rs 18,999 and Rs 22,999 respectively. With Poco F1, Xiaomi is also offering additional cashback between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 upon exchange of older devices.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV Offers

While smartphones dominate the sale, the Mi LED TVs are not far behind in terms of offers. The 32-inch Mi LED TV 4C Pro is discounted to Rs 12,499. The 43-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro is now available for Rs 21,999. The 32-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro is seeing a price drop of Rs 2,500 and is available for Rs 12,499. The 55-inch Mi LED TV 4 Pro and Mi LED TV 4X Pro are available for Rs 44,999 and Rs 37,999 respectively.

Xiaomi offers on Mi Ecosystem Products

Xiaomi is offering the Mi Band – HRX Edition for Rs 999, a price drop of Rs 800. The Mi Car Charger Basic Black is discounted to Rs 399 while Mi Earphones are available for Rs 599. Xiaomi has announced a discount of Rs 500 on Mi Home Security Camera Basic with 1080p video recording. It is now available for Rs 1,799 in India. The Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 and Pocket Speaker 2 are available for Rs 1,599 and Rs 1,299 respectively. The Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 is available for Rs 699 after a price drop of Rs 200.