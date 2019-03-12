Xiaomi's 55-inch Mi LED TV 4 Pro gets price cut in India: Here is how much it costs

Xiaomi has announced price cut on its 55-inch Mi LED TV 4 Pro in India. The television was launched in India at a retail price of Rs 54,999 in early 2018 and it was the first major television to launch from the company in the country. Now, the company is announcing a price cut on the product, which could mean that an updated model is on its way. The 55-inch Mi LED TV 4 Pro will be available for Rs 47,999, a discount of Rs 2,000 from its launch price. The fact that the TV is getting its first discount more than six months after its launch shows how Xiaomi‘s TVs have become popular in the country similar to its smartphones.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55: Features and Price

The Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55 features a 55-inch 4K display with almost no bezels surrounding it, which the company calls as frameless display. It is the world’s thinnest LED TV measuring just 4.9mm at its thinnest edge. The thickest part which houses all the internal is at the lower part and it measures 48mm in thickness.

The 55-inch display of Mi LED TV 4 Pro has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and supports 178-degree wide viewing angle. It has a refresh rate of 60Hz and response time of 8 milliseconds. The TV supports Dolby Audio and comes with two 8W speakers. In terms of ports, Xiaomi has equipped the Mi LED TV 4 Pro with two USB 2.0 ports, three HDMI ports, one Ethernet port, one AV port and one S/PDIF port. It also supports Bluetooth 4.2 and WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n for connectivity.

The Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55 is powered by quad-core Amlogic Cortex A53 CPU coupled with Mali-450 MP graphics processor. It comes with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It runs PatchWall with Android TV and supports Google Assistant for voice search. Xiaomi claims to have 7,00,000+ hours of content on its platform and is highly credited for making a great user interface.