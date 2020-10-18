The Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 has received a temporary discount of Rs 2,000 and it is currently available with a price tag of Rs 41,999. Previously, the same Xiaomi laptop was listed for Rs 43,999. You won’t find this discount offer on Flipkart or Amazon as it is available only on the brand’s official website – Mi.com. For the mentioned price, customers will get the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant. Also Read - Micromax 'In' smartphone details and specs revealed

There is also a 512GB model of the Mi laptop, which will cost you Rs 43,999. Xiaomi is also giving up to Rs 1,000 instant discount with Axis Bank cards. There is also a Rs 1,000 instant discount with Bank of Baroda Credit cards. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI offer with BFL EMI Network card. At the moment, it is unknown as to when the offer will expire. The “Diwali with Mi” sale will continue until October 21, which means that the laptop offer could also end on the same day. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds 2C headphones launched in India

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14: Specifications, features

The laptop features a 14-inch display with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop will also be powered by a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor and be available in three variants. The Mi Notebook 14 offers clock speeds at 2666MHz. Two of these variants will feature Intel UHD graphics with 256GB and 512GB storage, and a higher-end third variant will feature Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics. Also Read - Poco's new phone to launch by the end of the year

The Anti-glare display is easy to watch at under direct light, even from the sun. It features a well-balanced weight distribution, allowing you to open it with a single finger. There are also stereo speakers on the laptop, along with two USB 3.1 ports and one USB 2.0 port, along with HDMI, 3.5mm, and USB Type-C ports. It weighs just 1.35 Kgs. It will feature a big 46 Wh battery with a 65W charger. The company is saying that you can go from zero to 50 percent charge in just 35 minutes.