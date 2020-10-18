comscore Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 gets discounted on Mi.com: Offers, price in India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 gets discounted on Mi.com: Offers, price in India, specifications
News

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 gets discounted on Mi.com: Offers, price in India, specifications

Deals

The Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 is currently available with a price tag of Rs 41,999, which means that you are getting a Rs 2,000 discount.

  • Updated: October 18, 2020 8:46 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition

The Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 has received a temporary discount of Rs 2,000 and it is currently available with a price tag of Rs 41,999. Previously, the same Xiaomi laptop was listed for Rs 43,999. You won’t find this discount offer on Flipkart or Amazon as it is available only on the brand’s official website – Mi.com. For the mentioned price, customers will get the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant. Also Read - Micromax 'In' smartphone details and specs revealed

There is also a 512GB model of the Mi laptop, which will cost you Rs 43,999. Xiaomi is also giving up to Rs 1,000 instant discount with Axis Bank cards. There is also a Rs 1,000 instant discount with Bank of Baroda Credit cards. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI offer with BFL EMI Network card. At the moment, it is unknown as to when the offer will expire. The “Diwali with Mi” sale will continue until October 21, which means that the laptop offer could also end on the same day. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds 2C headphones launched in India

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14: Specifications, features

The laptop features a 14-inch display with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop will also be powered by a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor and be available in three variants. The Mi Notebook 14 offers clock speeds at 2666MHz. Two of these variants will feature Intel UHD graphics with 256GB and 512GB storage, and a higher-end third variant will feature Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics. Also Read - Poco's new phone to launch by the end of the year

The Anti-glare display is easy to watch at under direct light, even from the sun. It features a well-balanced weight distribution, allowing you to open it with a single finger. There are also stereo speakers on the laptop, along with two USB 3.1 ports and one USB 2.0 port, along with HDMI, 3.5mm, and USB Type-C ports. It weighs just 1.35 Kgs. It will feature a big 46 Wh battery with a 65W charger. The company is saying that you can go from zero to 50 percent charge in just 35 minutes.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 18, 2020 8:45 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 18, 2020 8:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 gets discounted on Mi.com: Offers, price in India, specifications
Deals
Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 gets discounted on Mi.com: Offers, price in India, specifications
Nokia 7.2 gets October 2020 security update

News

Nokia 7.2 gets October 2020 security update

32-inch Realme Smart TV discounted on Flipkart: Check price and features

Deals

32-inch Realme Smart TV discounted on Flipkart: Check price and features

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 starts receiving OneUI 2.5 update

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 starts receiving OneUI 2.5 update

Samsung's two unnamed phones get Bluetooth certification

News

Samsung's two unnamed phones get Bluetooth certification

Most Popular

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

OnePlus 8T review: Totally awesome

Asus ExpertBook P2 Review

Poco X3 review: Best phone under Rs 20,000?

Nikon Z50 review: Compact mirrorless camera now affordable

Nokia 7.2 gets October 2020 security update

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 starts receiving OneUI 2.5 update

Samsung's two unnamed phones get Bluetooth certification

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition with Dimensity 800U SoC launched

Samsung Galaxy S21 gets 3C certification with 25W charger support

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 gets discounted on Mi.com: Offers, price in India, specifications

Deals

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 gets discounted on Mi.com: Offers, price in India, specifications
Xiaomi Mi Max 3 global variant gets MIUI 12 update based on Android 10

News

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 global variant gets MIUI 12 update based on Android 10
Xiaomi Redmi K30S passes TENAA certification, confirms hardware specs

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30S passes TENAA certification, confirms hardware specs
Micromax In smartphone details revealed, to come with stock Android version

News

Micromax In smartphone details revealed, to come with stock Android version
Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds 2C headphones launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds 2C headphones launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

TCL ने Class 4-Series 4K Android TVs 43इंच, 50इंच, 55इंच, 65इंच, 75इंच में किए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Sony Xperia 5 II में कैमरा को कूल करने के लिए दी गई है ग्रेफाइट शीट, टियरडाउन वीडियो में चला पता

Samsung Galaxy S21 फोन 3C सर्टिफिकेशन साइट पर चार्जिंग स्पेसिफिकेशंस के साथ स्पॉट

Micromax Helio G35, Helio G85 के साथ नवंबर में लॉन्च करेगा स्मार्टफोन, Xiaomi, Realme को देगा टक्कर

Nokia 225 4G सस्ता फोन प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए उपलब्ध , जानें कीमत

Latest Videos

Weekly News Roundup: Apple iPhone 12 launch, OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Amazon and Flipkart sale and more

News

Weekly News Roundup: Apple iPhone 12 launch, OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Amazon and Flipkart sale and more
Apple iPhone 12 event recap video: Everything Apple announced at the iPhone 12 event

News

Apple iPhone 12 event recap video: Everything Apple announced at the iPhone 12 event
Motorola E7 Plus Camera Review

Reviews

Motorola E7 Plus Camera Review
Motorola Razr 5G first look

Hands On

Motorola Razr 5G first look

News

Nokia 7.2 gets October 2020 security update
News
Nokia 7.2 gets October 2020 security update
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 starts receiving OneUI 2.5 update

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 starts receiving OneUI 2.5 update
Samsung's two unnamed phones get Bluetooth certification

News

Samsung's two unnamed phones get Bluetooth certification
Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition with Dimensity 800U SoC launched

News

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition with Dimensity 800U SoC launched
Samsung Galaxy S21 gets 3C certification with 25W charger support

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 gets 3C certification with 25W charger support

new arrivals in india

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers