comscore Xiaomi Mi Smart Upgrade announced for India | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi Smart Upgrade announced for India, promises up to 70 percent buyback value
News

Xiaomi Mi Smart Upgrade announced for India, promises up to 70 percent buyback value

News

Xiaomi has introduced a buyback program for its Mi and Redmi branded smartphones in India. Xiaomi promises up to 70 percent of the buyback value on old Xiaomi smartphones.

  • Published: November 5, 2020 12:38 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (4)

“On average, in India, users tend to change their devices every year and the value of the phone depreciates right after the purchase of the device,” says Xiaomi. It seems true indeed, given the high sales volumes all smartphone brands are pushing, even with an ongoing pandemic-induced economic depression. Hence, buyback programs are a good way to keep the cash inflow intact and Xiaomi has just announced one, called the Mi Smart Upgrade. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 5G vs OnePlus 7T Pro - Check Out Latest Comparison with Specs and Price

The Mi Smart Upgrade plan is essentially a buyback program started by Xiaomi for its customers. The plan can be bought with all new purchases from Xiaomi’s smartphone portfolio. The company promises buyback value of up to 70 percent on Mi and Redmi smartphones, given that the customer upgrades to a newer Xiaomi device. The plan can be purchased on all Mi retail outlets. Also Read - Xiaomi भारत में लॉन्च करेगा क्रेडिट कार्ड के साइज का पावरबैंक Mi Power Bank 3 Ultra Compact

Mi Smart Upgrade plan details

xiaomi Also Read - Xiaomi ने बेच दिए 1 करोड़ ‘Made in India’ Mi पावर बैंक, नया मॉडल 5 नवंबर को होगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi has detailed the Mi Smart Upgrade prices and terms in an official press release. Users can “encash their device any time after 3 months till 15 months of purchase, with exchange value ranging from 40 percent to 70 percent of the SRP of the phone.” Xiaomi says that users can get up to 70 percent of the assured value within 4-6 months. For a period of 7-9 months, the value drops to 60 percent. Buyers can get up to 50 percent under a period of 10-12 months and up to 40 percent on 13-15 months.

All these values are eligible from the date of purchase and final billing. Users can also get an assured buyback value of 40 percent of the suggested retail price even after the warranty expires till 15 months from the date of purchase of the old device. Xiaomi says that users can purchase the buyback options starting at the price point of Rs 399 for affordable devices such as the Redmi 9 Prime. For high-end devices such as the Mi 10, the prices will go up to Rs 1,999.

These plans work well if you upgrade to a new smartphone within a year. For buyers of premium smartphones such as the Mi 10 and Mi 10T, it assures a good value that surpasses the normal depreciated value of the smartphone. It also helps in reducing the price of the next Mi or Redmi smartphone you are purchasing. Do note that the plan is only available if you make the purchase from Mi Retail outlets.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 5, 2020 12:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Realme Buds Air Pro review: Made redundant by the Oppo Enco W51
Reviews
Realme Buds Air Pro review: Made redundant by the Oppo Enco W51
Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE coming soon

Mobiles

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE coming soon

Apple Watch SE review: A taste of the finest

Reviews

Apple Watch SE review: A taste of the finest

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Xiaomi Mi Smart Upgrade announced for India: Check details

Redmi Note 9 new variant to get 120Hz display

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE coming soon

iPhone 12 Mini MagSafe charging limited to 12W speeds

Flipkart Acquires Gaming Startup Mech Mocha s IP and Team | BGR India

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Note 9 new variant to get 120Hz display

Mobiles

Redmi Note 9 new variant to get 120Hz display
Best Camera Phone in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Camera Phone in India in 2020
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M21 के लिए रोल आउट हुआ One UI 2.5 Core अपडेट

Samsung ने कई स्मार्टफोन के लिए जारी किया सिक्योरिटी अपडेट, कई बग्स को किया गया फिक्स

OnePlus ने हैदराबाद में लॉन्च किया दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा एक्सपीरियंस स्टोर

Samsung ने एक और प्रीमियम फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन Galaxy W21 5G किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

ZTE Blade 20 5G फोन, 6GB रैम, 128GB स्टोरेज, 4 कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Latest Videos

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look
How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Features

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile
Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Features

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

Reviews

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

News

Xiaomi Mi Smart Upgrade announced for India: Check details
Deals
Xiaomi Mi Smart Upgrade announced for India: Check details
Redmi Note 9 new variant to get 120Hz display

Mobiles

Redmi Note 9 new variant to get 120Hz display
Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE coming soon

Mobiles

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE coming soon
iPhone 12 Mini MagSafe charging limited to 12W speeds

Mobiles

iPhone 12 Mini MagSafe charging limited to 12W speeds
Flipkart Acquires Gaming Startup Mech Mocha s IP and Team | BGR India

News

Flipkart Acquires Gaming Startup Mech Mocha s IP and Team | BGR India

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers